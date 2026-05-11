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East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Maintain Top Spot In Title Race

🕒 Updated: May 11, 2026 18:29:19 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on PFC in Kolkata.

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL 2025-26
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL 2025-26

East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL Live Score and Updates: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season is reaching a crucial phase and every point is becoming crucial in the battle for the title and to escape relegation. East Bengal FC will have a crucial encounter against Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 11 that can have a huge impact on the standings. Stay tuned for EBFC vs PFC live score, EBFC vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.

East Bengal Preview

Oscar Bruzon has made East Bengal one of the toughest teams in the league. The Spanish coach came in for criticism earlier in the season, but has turned the side around completely and his tactics are being rewarded by the results.

The Kolkata giants have climbed to the top of the table with 21 points after staying unbeaten in their last seven matches. Convincing recent wins over Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC have further emphasised their excellent form and attacking prowess.

Playing at home could be a big advantage for East Bengal in this fixture. The Torchbearers have been one of the most lethal attacking sides this season and the combination of Miguel Figueira and Youssef Ezzejjari will once again be key to breaking down Punjab’s defence.

Oscar Bruzon is expected to leave the club after the season and that will also give the players added motivation to maintain their good run and stay on top of the league table.

Punjab FC Preview

Punjab FC travel to Kolkata after a close but vital win over Chennaiyin FC. The Shers are seventh on 18 points but the manner of the title race is so close that a win here could see the table turned on its head.

Punjab have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and especially after their impressive showing against Mohun Bagan earlier in the term. However, their biggest challenge will be to stop the free-flowing attack of East Bengal.

The visitors will rely heavily on Effiong and Ramirez in attack and someone like Suji can also also chip in make sure that the opposition remain in complete pressure.

Head-To-Head Record

East Bengal FC and Punjab FC have faced each other four times in the ISL. East Bengal have two wins to Punjab’s one. They’ve drawn one between the two sides. 

Live Updates

  • 18:26 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: Players To Watch Out For!

    Duels that matter! 

  • 18:24 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score and Updates: Team News

    Oscar Bruzon will be without Naorem Mahesh Singh for the clash, with the winger sidelined due to injury. Meanwhile, Punjab FC are also dealing with injury concerns, as Nikhil Prabhu and Muhammad Suhail have both been ruled out.

  • 18:21 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: Head-To-Head

    East Bengal FC and Punjab FC have met four times in ISL history, with East Bengal holding a slight advantage in the fixture. The Red and Gold Brigade have secured two victories, while Punjab FC have won once, and one encounter between the sides ended in a draw.

  • 18:13 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab Live Updates ISL: PFC Preview

    Punjab FC head into the Kolkata clash after securing an important victory over Chennaiyin FC. The Shers currently sit seventh with 18 points, but the tight nature of the ISL standings means a positive result could significantly boost their position in the title race.

    Punjab have looked more organised in recent matches and produced some strong performances, including an impressive display against Mohun Bagan Super Giant earlier this season. However, containing East Bengal’s dangerous attack will be their toughest task.

  • 18:11 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: EBFC Preview

    Oscar Bruzon has transformed East Bengal FC into one of the strongest sides in the league after a difficult start to the season. The Red and Gold Brigade are unbeaten in their last seven matches and currently sit at the top of the table with 21 points. Recent victories over Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC have highlighted East Bengal’s attacking quality, with the duo of Miguel Figueira and Youssef Ezzejjari continuing to play a crucial role in the team’s success. Playing at home will further boost their confidence as they look to extend their impressive run. ...

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East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Maintain Top Spot In Title Race

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East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Maintain Top Spot In Title Race
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Maintain Top Spot In Title Race
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Maintain Top Spot In Title Race
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Maintain Top Spot In Title Race

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