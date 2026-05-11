East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Maintain Top Spot In Title Race

East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on PFC in Kolkata.
East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL Live Score and Updates: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season is reaching a crucial phase and every point is becoming crucial in the battle for the title and to escape relegation. East Bengal FC will have a crucial encounter against Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 11 that can have a huge impact on the standings. Stay tuned for EBFC vs PFC live score, EBFC vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.
Duels that matter!
The pressure is mounting ahead of kickoff in Kolkata. 🔥
Here’s a look at three key battles that will take centre stage in #EBFCPFC. ⚔️#ISL12 #DuelsThatDecide pic.twitter.com/i19LuJyQj9
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) May 11, 2026
Oscar Bruzon has transformed East Bengal FC into one of the strongest sides in the league after a difficult start to the season. The Red and Gold Brigade are unbeaten in their last seven matches and currently sit at the top of the table with 21 points. Recent victories over Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC have highlighted East Bengal’s attacking quality, with the duo of Miguel Figueira and Youssef Ezzejjari continuing to play a crucial role in the team’s success. Playing at home will further boost their confidence as they look to extend their impressive run. ...