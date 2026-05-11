East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC | Goalless At Half-Time

East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on PFC in Kolkata.
East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Half-time at the Salt Lake Stadium and there is nothing to separate East Bengal FC and Punjab FC as the two sides head into the break locked at 0-0. Both teams created opportunities in an entertaining first half, with Punjab FC arguably coming closest on a few occasions. East Bengal also had a major talking point when Miguel Figueira was booked for simulation after going down inside the box in what looked like a strong penalty appeal. With the match finely poised and plenty still at stake, an exciting second half awaits in Kolkata. Stay tuned for EBFC vs PFC live score, EBFC vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.
Ramirez finds space outside the box, opens his body and his left-footed shot was hit straight to Gill, no problem for the EBFC keeper.
Great move my East Bengal! Vishnu receives a delightful ball into the flanks, but the Kerala man failed to keep the cross on ground and his flighted delivery failed to meet the onrushing Rakip and the defender is not happy.
We are back for the second-half! Punjab FC get the ball rolling! Will we see a goal?
Who will break the deadlock in the second-half?
Goalless at the break in Kolkata. 🏟️
A big second half awaits us. 💪#ISL12 #EBFCPFC #JoyEastBengal #TheShers pic.twitter.com/rXeIsru0bV
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) May 11, 2026