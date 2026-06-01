Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for AP EAMCET Result Expected Today, JEE Advanced Result Out,

Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)

Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2026 (AP EAMCET) will be announced shortly by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place.