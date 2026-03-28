F1 Live | Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Qualifying Updates: Mercedes vs Ferrari in Battle for Pole as Max Verstappen Drops Out in Q3

Mercedes head into Suzuka qualifying as clear favourites after dominating practice, with Antonelli leading Russell in FP3. Follow all the live updates, highlights, key moments, and the fight for pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix LIVE here.
Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying LIVE Updates: The Qualifying at Suzuka is finally underway, and Mercedes arrive as clear favourites. After back-to-back one-two finishes in Australia and China, they’ve carried that momentum into Japan, topping the practice sessions. As of now, it is Charles Leclerc vs Kimi Antonelli in Q1. The drivers eliminated in the first session are – Alex Albon, Ollie Bearman, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, and Lance Stroll.
In FP3 concluded just an hour ago, Kimi Antonelli continued his brilliance from Shanghai, setting the fastest lap in 1:29.362, over two tenths quicker than teammate George Russell who was second fastest. This weekend is special for fans, as it’s the final race before a five-week break following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix. So let’s make the most of the Japanese Grand Prix 2026 and follow all the live qualifying updates right here.
With four minutes to go in this battle for pole, we can see Antonelli repeating his Shanghai magic ahead of Russell. Piastri on third, and Norris is fourth ahead of the Ferraris.
At the moemnt Leclerc is fifth, sixth tenths behind Antonelli who got the provisional pole. Hamilton is struggling on 6th place one tenth behind his teammate. Meanwhile, they enter the pitlane for a new tyre!
Now the final session of the qualifying is underway! Here the real battle for pole begins and it feels awkward to say but fir the first time in four years Max Verstappen is not here in Q3 at Suzuka.
At the moment Antonelli leads registering a lap of 1:28.778. He is two tenths ahead of his teammate.
Verstappen, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Colapinto, Sainz
Another talking point from this session is the fact that the rookie Arvind Lindblad made a mega lap to avoid the elimination at the very end!
The moment Verstappen was eliminated 👀
Lindblad crosses the line to snatch P10 and a Q3 slot 👏#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/ADnT5avkEJ
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026
The second qualifying session ends and what remains the biggest shock is Max Verstappen!!! He did not make it to the Q3!!! That ends the Dutchman’s four pole streak at Suzuka.