F1 Live | Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Qualifying Updates: Mercedes vs Ferrari in Battle for Pole as Max Verstappen Drops Out in Q3

Mercedes head into Suzuka qualifying as clear favourites after dominating practice, with Antonelli leading Russell in FP3. Follow all the live updates, highlights, key moments, and the fight for pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix LIVE here.

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Qualifying Live Updates

Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying LIVE Updates: The Qualifying at Suzuka is finally underway, and Mercedes arrive as clear favourites. After back-to-back one-two finishes in Australia and China, they’ve carried that momentum into Japan, topping the practice sessions. As of now, it is Charles Leclerc vs Kimi Antonelli in Q1. The drivers eliminated in the first session are – Alex Albon, Ollie Bearman, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, and Lance Stroll.

In FP3 concluded just an hour ago, Kimi Antonelli continued his brilliance from Shanghai, setting the fastest lap in 1:29.362, over two tenths quicker than teammate George Russell who was second fastest. This weekend is special for fans, as it’s the final race before a five-week break following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix. So let’s make the most of the Japanese Grand Prix 2026 and follow all the live qualifying updates right here.

Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying LIVE Updates: