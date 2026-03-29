F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Wins as Oscar Piastri Finishes Second at Suzuka

Catch the live updates from the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, with Mercedes locking out the front row, Antonelli on pole, and Verstappen chasing a comeback from P11. Follow real-time pics, videos, highlights and updates here
KIMI ANTONELLI WINS THE JAPANESE GRAND PRIX!!! 🏁🏆🥳#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/yZ7Ozd2k1e
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 29, 2026
What just happened into the chicane?! Russell gets past Leclerc, only for Leclerc to snatch the position straight back, what a move! Meanwhile, Norris pulls off a similar overtake on Hamilton for P5, but the Ferrari driver uses his overtaking boost and retakes the place again.
If anyone looks catchable right now, it’s Leclerc — just 0.7 seconds ahead of George Russell in the battle for P3.
He’s running in P8, just six-tenths behind Gasly, who himself is seven seconds clear of Norris in P6. Arvid Lindblad has dropped out of the points to P14, while Esteban Ocon moves up into P10.