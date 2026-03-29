F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Wins as Oscar Piastri Finishes Second at Suzuka

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Live Updates: After a long race full of drama Kimi Antonelli wins the Japanese Grand Prix!

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix. This is the third race of the season and the last one before a five-week break. Mercedes arrive as clear favourites once again, locking out the front row. Oscar Piastri starts the race from P3 but takes the lead within a second. After the pit stops and a safey car deployment following Ollie Bearman’s crash.

Kimi Antonelli has secured back-to-back pole positions, lining up ahead of teammate George Russell. Oscar Piastri starts from P3 for McLaren. After a frustrating start to the season, with mechanical failures in both Australia and Melbourne, he’ll be aiming for his first podium of the year. Ferrari are close behind, with Charles Leclerc in fourth. Lando Norris starts fifth, just ahead of Lewis Hamilton in sixth. One of the big storylines to watch is Max Verstappen’s redemption drive, as he attempts a comeback from P11 to extend his four-race winning streak at Suzuka. Catch the Japanese Grand Prix live updates here!

F1 Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: