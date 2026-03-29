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F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Wins as Oscar Piastri Finishes Second at Suzuka

🕒 Updated: March 29, 2026 12:21:34 IST
✍️ Written by: Uzma Fatima

Catch the live updates from the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, with Mercedes locking out the front row, Antonelli on pole, and Verstappen chasing a comeback from P11. Follow real-time pics, videos, highlights and updates here

F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 LIVE Updates
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 LIVE Updates

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Live Updates: After a long race full of drama Kimi Antonelli wins the Japanese Grand Prix! 

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix. This is the third race of the season and the last one before a five-week break. Mercedes arrive as clear favourites once again, locking out the front row. Oscar Piastri starts the race from P3 but takes the lead within a second. After the pit stops and a safey car deployment following Ollie Bearman’s crash. 

Kimi Antonelli has secured back-to-back pole positions, lining up ahead of teammate George Russell. Oscar Piastri starts from P3 for McLaren. After a frustrating start to the season, with mechanical failures in both Australia and Melbourne, he’ll be aiming for his first podium of the year. Ferrari are close behind, with Charles Leclerc in fourth. Lando Norris starts fifth, just ahead of Lewis Hamilton in sixth. One of the big storylines to watch is Max Verstappen’s redemption drive, as he attempts a comeback from P11 to extend his four-race winning streak at Suzuka. Catch the Japanese Grand Prix live updates here!

F1 Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: 

Live Updates

  • 12:20 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Top 5

    1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
    2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
    3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
    4. George Russell (Mercedes)
    5. Lando Norris (McLaren)
  • 12:13 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: What a Driver!

  • 12:08 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Ferrari's Flashes of Brilliance!

    What just happened into the chicane?! Russell gets past Leclerc, only for Leclerc to snatch the position straight back, what a move! Meanwhile, Norris pulls off a similar overtake on Hamilton for P5, but the Ferrari driver uses his overtaking boost and retakes the place again.

  • 12:05 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Russell Chasing Leclerc

    If anyone looks catchable right now, it’s Leclerc — just 0.7 seconds ahead of George Russell in the battle for P3.

  • 11:56 (IST) 29 Mar 2026

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Update on Verstappen!

    He’s running in P8, just six-tenths behind Gasly, who himself is seven seconds clear of Norris in P6. Arvid Lindblad has dropped out of the points to P14, while Esteban Ocon moves up into P10.

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F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Wins as Oscar Piastri Finishes Second at Suzuka

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F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Wins as Oscar Piastri Finishes Second at Suzuka
F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Wins as Oscar Piastri Finishes Second at Suzuka
F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Wins as Oscar Piastri Finishes Second at Suzuka
F1 LIVE | Japanese Grand Prix Live Updates: Kimi Antonelli Wins as Oscar Piastri Finishes Second at Suzuka

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