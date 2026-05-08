Hantavirus Outbreak Latest and Live Updates: Trump Response, WHO Warning and MV Hondius Investigation

Hantavirus Outbreak Latest and Live Updates: Health officials across multiple countries are monitoring passengers linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship after several hantavirus-related deaths raised global concern. While authorities, including the WHO, say the public health risk remains low, experts continue tracking possible cases and working on vaccine research.

Hantavirus Outbreak Latest and Live Updates: The UK Health Security Agency said a British national on the South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha is now being treated as a suspected case connected to the outbreak on the MV Hondius. Officials confirmed that two British nationals have already tested positive for the virus during ongoing monitoring efforts. So far, three people, including a Dutch couple and a German passenger, have died, while five infections have been confirmed overall. The ship is expected to arrive in Tenerife on Sunday, after which asymptomatic British passengers will be flown back to Britain and asked to isolate for 45 days. Authorities also revealed that seven British nationals had earlier left the ship in Saint Helena, with several currently under monitoring.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rare infection but it can be very serious and even life threatening. It mostly spreads when people come into contact with rodents like rats and mice. The Hantavirus was first found out about during the Korean War back in the 1950s near the Hantan River in South Korea which is where it got its name from.

You can find kinds of Hantavirus in Asia, Europe and the Americas. People usually get infected when they breathe in air that has rodent urine, droppings or saliva in it in small or poorly ventilated spaces like barns, basements or cabins. Sometimes Hantavirus can also spread if someone gets bitten by a rodent or eats contaminated food. Hantavirus does not usually spread from one person to another although there are a few kinds of Hantavirus in South America that can spread a little bit between people.

The symptoms of Hantavirus often start out like the flu with things like fever, chills, headache, muscle pain feeling tired, nausea and vomiting. As the infection gets worse it can cause people to cough have trouble breathing get blood pressure and have really bad lung problems, which is called Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome or HPS for short. If HPS is not treated away it can be fatal. There is another kind of Hantavirus called Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome or HFRS which affects the kidneys and is more common, in Europe and Asia.

Now there is no specific cure or medicine that can fight Hantavirus so people who have a bad infection may need to get oxygen therapy or go to the hospital for intense medical care. The best way to prevent Hantavirus is to stay from rodents seal up your home and food keep things clean and wear protective gear when you are cleaning up areas where rodents have been. It is really important to get diagnosed and treated away because Hantavirus can get much worse very quickly.

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