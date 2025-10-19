Happy Diwali 2025 LIVE: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends And Family
In a major move to ease festive travel, Central Railway will operate 1,702 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja, helping passengers reach their hometowns and celebrate with family.Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, told the sources on Saturday, “The Central Railway is preparing for the upcoming Chhath and Diwali festivals by operating 1,702 special trains… These trains will depart from key stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nagpur.”Over 800 of these trains will cater to high-demand routes in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and the northeastern states, with others covering various locations across...