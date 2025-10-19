LIVE TV
Happy Diwali 2025 LIVE: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends And Family

🕒 Updated: October 19, 2025 11:23:36 IST
✍️ Written by: Meera Verma

Happy Diwali 2025 LIVE: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends And Family

The Diwali festivities began on October 18 with Dhanteras and continue today with Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas.
Celebrated across India with great enthusiasm, the day symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.
According to Hindu mythology, Choti Diwali marks Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura, who wreaked havoc across the 3 worlds. This day is observed as a celebration of liberation, renewal, and positivity.
Devotees mark the occasion by lighting diyas, cleaning homes, preparing sweets, and performing Abhyang Snan — a ritual bath taken before sunrise, believed to bring prosperity and ward off evil.
As Diwali approaches, families and friends exchange heartfelt wishes. Here are some greetings to share this Choti Diwali:
  1. May the glow of diyas and the sound of crackers fill your life with happiness and prosperity.
  2. Light, laughter, and love — that’s what Choti Diwali is all about!
  3. May the divine light of Choti Diwali remove all negativity from your path and bless you with endless joy.
  4. Let this Choti Diwali be the beginning of a bright, prosperous, and successful year ahead.
  5. Wishing everyone a sparkling and joyous Choti Diwali 2025!

Live Updates

  • 10:28 (IST) 19 Oct 2025

    Happy Diwali 2025 LIVE: Central Railway To Run 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath, Check It Out Here

    In a major move to ease festive travel, Central Railway will operate 1,702 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja, helping passengers reach their hometowns and celebrate with family.Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, told the sources on Saturday, “The Central Railway is preparing for the upcoming Chhath and Diwali festivals by operating 1,702 special trains… These trains will depart from key stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nagpur.”Over 800 of these trains will cater to high-demand routes in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and the northeastern states, with others covering various locations across...

