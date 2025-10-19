Happy Diwali 2025 LIVE: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Happy Diwali 2025 LIVE: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends And Family (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Diwali festivities began on October 18 with Dhanteras and continue today with Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas.

Celebrated across India with great enthusiasm, the day symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

According to Hindu mythology, Choti Diwali marks Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura, who wreaked havoc across the 3 worlds. This day is observed as a celebration of liberation, renewal, and positivity.

Devotees mark the occasion by lighting diyas, cleaning homes, preparing sweets, and performing Abhyang Snan — a ritual bath taken before sunrise, believed to bring prosperity and ward off evil.

As Diwali approaches, families and friends exchange heartfelt wishes. Here are some greetings to share this Choti Diwali: