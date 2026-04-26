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LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Pindiz Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against HYK

🕒 Updated: April 26, 2026 15:35:51 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

HYK vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, HYK vs Pindiz live score, live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Rawalpindi live streaming on YouTube.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026 Match Updates: Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen. The Kingsmen started poorly, losing a wicket on the first ball of the second over. Stay tuned for Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Hyderabad vs Rawalpindi PSL encounter here on NewsX. 

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Pitch Report

Many people consider the pitch at Karachi’s National Stadium to be batting-friendly, providing the perfect setting for aggressive stroke play and smooth run scoring. But as the game goes on, spinners usually enter the picture and can draw help from the surface. Additionally, teams batting second benefit from this surface, which increases the viability of chasing. With an average first-innings total of about 166 runs, the venue is often regarded for delivering high-scoring matches.

PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score / Margin

1

Mar 26

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 69 runs

2

Mar 29

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 40 runs

3

Apr 01

Multan Sultans

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 6 wickets

4

Apr 08

Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 4 wickets

5

Apr 11

Karachi Kings

Karachi

Win

Won by 4 wickets

6

Apr 12

Islamabad United

Karachi

Win

Won by 6 wickets

7

Apr 16

Rawalpindiz

Karachi

Win

Won by 5 wickets

8

Apr 22

Multan Sultans

Karachi

Win

Won by 4 wickets

9

Apr 24

Islamabad United

Karachi

Loss

HYK: 80, ISU: 83/2

PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Highlight / Top Performer

1

Mar 28, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

Loss

Michael Bracewell (Player of the Match)

2

Apr 02, 2026

Karachi Kings

Lahore

Loss

Azam Khan (Player of the Match)

3

Apr 04, 2026

Islamabad United

Lahore

Loss

Sameer Minhas (Player of the Match)

4

Apr 06, 2026

Multan Sultans

Lahore

Loss

Faisal Akram (Player of the Match)

5

Apr 10, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Karachi

Loss

Rilee Rossouw (Player of the Match)

6

Apr 16, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Karachi

Loss

Hunain Shah (Player of the Match)

7

Apr 18, 2026

Lahore Qalandars

Karachi

Loss

Fakhar Zaman (Player of the Match)

8

Apr 21, 2026

Multan Sultans

Karachi

Loss

Steve Smith (Player of the Match)

9

Apr 23, 2026

Islamabad United

Karachi

Win

Mohammad Rizwan (45 off 38)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain

Rawalpindiz Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (C and wk), Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khawaja, Amad Butt, Ben Sears, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Yasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah

Live Updates

  • 15:30 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Sadaqat Dismissed!

    Amad Butt struck in the final over of the power play to dismiss Maaz Sadaqat. The right-arm pacer dismissed Sadaqat on the very first ball of the sixth over .

  • 15:25 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Batters Leading The Charge!

    The Hyderabad Kingsmen are not playing around, they are here to make this match count, and it is showing from their batting in the first five overs. Usman Khan and Maaz Sadaqat are going all guns blazing and have put together a stand worth 54 runs in 23 balls. The fifth over from Mohammad Amir accounted for 21 runs as Usman struck three fours and a six. 

  • 15:10 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Labuschagne Dismissed!

    Captain Marnus Labuschagne is the first player to be dismissed for Hyderabad Kingsmen. The Aussie batter was sent back to the pavillion on the first ball of the second over by Ben Sears. 

  • 14:55 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Pindiz Playing XI!

    Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (wk), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Amad Butt, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Mohammad Amir

  • 14:45 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: HYK Playing XI

    Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

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LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Pindiz Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against HYK

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LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Pindiz Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against HYK
LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Pindiz Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against HYK
LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Pindiz Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against HYK
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