LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Pindiz Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against HYK

HYK vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, HYK vs Pindiz live score, live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Rawalpindi live streaming on YouTube.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026 Match Updates: Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen. The Kingsmen started poorly, losing a wicket on the first ball of the second over. Stay tuned for Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Hyderabad vs Rawalpindi PSL encounter here on NewsX.
Many people consider the pitch at Karachi’s National Stadium to be batting-friendly, providing the perfect setting for aggressive stroke play and smooth run scoring. But as the game goes on, spinners usually enter the picture and can draw help from the surface. Additionally, teams batting second benefit from this surface, which increases the viability of chasing. With an average first-innings total of about 166 runs, the venue is often regarded for delivering high-scoring matches.
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score / Margin
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1
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Mar 26
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 69 runs
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2
|
Mar 29
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
Lahore
|
Loss
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Lost by 40 runs
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3
|
Apr 01
|
Multan Sultans
|
Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 6 wickets
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4
|
Apr 08
|
Peshawar Zalmi
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Karachi
|
Loss
|
Lost by 4 wickets
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5
|
Apr 11
|
Karachi Kings
|
Karachi
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Win
|
Won by 4 wickets
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6
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Apr 12
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
|
Win
|
Won by 6 wickets
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7
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Apr 16
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 5 wickets
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8
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Apr 22
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
|
Win
|
Won by 4 wickets
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9
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Apr 24
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Loss
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HYK: 80, ISU: 83/2
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Highlight / Top Performer
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1
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Mar 28, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Lahore
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Loss
|
Michael Bracewell (Player of the Match)
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2
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Apr 02, 2026
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Karachi Kings
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Lahore
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Loss
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Azam Khan (Player of the Match)
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3
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Apr 04, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Lahore
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Loss
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Sameer Minhas (Player of the Match)
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4
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Apr 06, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Lahore
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Loss
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Faisal Akram (Player of the Match)
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5
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Apr 10, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Karachi
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Loss
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Rilee Rossouw (Player of the Match)
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6
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Apr 16, 2026
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Karachi
|
Loss
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Hunain Shah (Player of the Match)
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7
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Apr 18, 2026
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Lahore Qalandars
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Karachi
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Loss
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Fakhar Zaman (Player of the Match)
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8
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Apr 21, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Loss
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Steve Smith (Player of the Match)
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9
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Apr 23, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Win
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Mohammad Rizwan (45 off 38)
Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain
Mohammad Rizwan (C and wk), Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khawaja, Amad Butt, Ben Sears, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Yasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah
Amad Butt struck in the final over of the power play to dismiss Maaz Sadaqat. The right-arm pacer dismissed Sadaqat on the very first ball of the sixth over .
The Hyderabad Kingsmen are not playing around, they are here to make this match count, and it is showing from their batting in the first five overs. Usman Khan and Maaz Sadaqat are going all guns blazing and have put together a stand worth 54 runs in 23 balls. The fifth over from Mohammad Amir accounted for 21 runs as Usman struck three fours and a six.
Captain Marnus Labuschagne is the first player to be dismissed for Hyderabad Kingsmen. The Aussie batter was sent back to the pavillion on the first ball of the second over by Ben Sears.
Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (wk), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Amad Butt, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Mohammad Amir
Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed