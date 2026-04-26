LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Pindiz Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against HYK

HYK vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, HYK vs Pindiz live score, live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Rawalpindi live streaming on YouTube.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026 Match Updates: Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen. The Kingsmen started poorly, losing a wicket on the first ball of the second over. Stay tuned for Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Hyderabad vs Rawalpindi PSL encounter here on NewsX.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Pitch Report

Many people consider the pitch at Karachi’s National Stadium to be batting-friendly, providing the perfect setting for aggressive stroke play and smooth run scoring. But as the game goes on, spinners usually enter the picture and can draw help from the surface. Additionally, teams batting second benefit from this surface, which increases the viability of chasing. With an average first-innings total of about 166 runs, the venue is often regarded for delivering high-scoring matches.

PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen Results

Match Date Opponent Venue Result Score / Margin 1 Mar 26 Lahore Qalandars Lahore Loss Lost by 69 runs 2 Mar 29 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Loss Lost by 40 runs 3 Apr 01 Multan Sultans Lahore Loss Lost by 6 wickets 4 Apr 08 Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Loss Lost by 4 wickets 5 Apr 11 Karachi Kings Karachi Win Won by 4 wickets 6 Apr 12 Islamabad United Karachi Win Won by 6 wickets 7 Apr 16 Rawalpindiz Karachi Win Won by 5 wickets 8 Apr 22 Multan Sultans Karachi Win Won by 4 wickets 9 Apr 24 Islamabad United Karachi Loss HYK: 80, ISU: 83/2

PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Results

Match Date Opponent Venue Result Highlight / Top Performer 1 Mar 28, 2026 Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Loss Michael Bracewell (Player of the Match) 2 Apr 02, 2026 Karachi Kings Lahore Loss Azam Khan (Player of the Match) 3 Apr 04, 2026 Islamabad United Lahore Loss Sameer Minhas (Player of the Match) 4 Apr 06, 2026 Multan Sultans Lahore Loss Faisal Akram (Player of the Match) 5 Apr 10, 2026 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Loss Rilee Rossouw (Player of the Match) 6 Apr 16, 2026 Hyderabad Kingsmen Karachi Loss Hunain Shah (Player of the Match) 7 Apr 18, 2026 Lahore Qalandars Karachi Loss Fakhar Zaman (Player of the Match) 8 Apr 21, 2026 Multan Sultans Karachi Loss Steve Smith (Player of the Match) 9 Apr 23, 2026 Islamabad United Karachi Win Mohammad Rizwan (45 off 38)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain

Rawalpindiz Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (C and wk), Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khawaja, Amad Butt, Ben Sears, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Yasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah