IND vs AFG U19 Match Highlights U19 World Cup 2026 Match: Full Scorecard, Ball-by-Ball Updates And Reactions

IND vs AFG U19 Match Highlights: Aaron George's silken hundred seamlessly merged with the explosive fifties from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, guided India to the ICC U19 World Cup final with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday.

IND vs AFG U19 Today Match Highlights U19 World Cup Match From Harare: India U19 crushed Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, booking a spot in the final against England. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Indian side chased down a massive 311 at Harare Sports Club, setting a new tournament record for the highest successful run chase. The previous record of 305 was set by New Zealand U19 against Ireland at Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium in 2006. Opener Aaron George starred with a brilliant 115 off 104 balls, including 15 fours and two sixes, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed a blistering 68 off 33 balls. The duo put on 90 runs for the opening wicket, laying the foundation for India’s dominant victory.

India, the most successful side in U19 World Cup history, will be aiming to move one step closer to a record sixth title. The boys in blue have lifted the trophy five times—2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022—more than any other team in the competition. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India have been dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches convincingly. Their campaign includes a statement 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage.

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/C), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen.