India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: Can Shubman Gill’s Team India Win The Last Match Of The Series Against Mitchell Marsh Led Australia?

🕒 Updated: October 24, 2025 23:01:48 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

Australia targets a clean sweep in the third ODI against India at the SCG, while the visitors will be looking to grab a much needed victory after back to back losses. The match begins at 9:00 AM IST and toss at 8:30 AM IST.

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates 3rd ODI. (Image Credit: News X)
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Scorecard, India Tour of Australia LIVE: Australia has a commanding 2-0 lead in this three match series and sets the stage to sweep India for the first time in an ODI series. Australia have recalled wicket keeper Josh Inglis from injury, added spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and all rounder Jack Edwards to the squad with the key change being that Marnus Labuschagne has gone back to play domestic cricket. For India, skipper Shubman Gill fronts the side with stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in it, but with Kohli’s consecutive ducks, pressure is on for the team. The venue in Sydney has its own factor to contribute, the SCG has long been a venue where these two sides have played high scoring games, and the spin has given a larger role than at either of the previous venues in this series. The Australians haven’t lost a game there in their last men’s ODI’s against India, winning eight of their last nine games at the SCG, their last three against India. The match begins at 9:00 AM IST and toss at 8:30 AM IST.

  • 23:01 (IST) 24 Oct 2025

    IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: What will be the ODI climax?

    With the series already sealed 2–0, Australia will look to script history by completing their first-ever ODI sweep over India. The visitors, who have never been whitewashed by Australia in a bilateral ODI series, will aim to restore pride in the final clash at the SCG.

  • 22:05 (IST) 24 Oct 2025

    IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: Will Rain Affect India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

    IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: The 3rd ODI between Australia and India is to take place in Sydney with clear, sunny skies. With temperatures between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius as Australia’s summer season gets underway, there is little chance of rain for the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Winds are predicted to increase progressively during the day, while humidity levels will range from 56 to 69 percent.

  • 16:09 (IST) 24 Oct 2025

    IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: Hello and Welcome To The Live Coverage Of India vs Australia 3rd ODI

    IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: It’s the last match of the three series of India vs Australia. India still hasn’t been able to win a match while Australia won the other two. For more updates stay tuned.

QUICK LINKS