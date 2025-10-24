India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI: Can Shubman Gill’s Team India Win The Last Match Of The Series Against Mitchell Marsh Led Australia?

Australia targets a clean sweep in the third ODI against India at the SCG, while the visitors will be looking to grab a much needed victory after back to back losses. The match begins at 9:00 AM IST and toss at 8:30 AM IST.
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Scorecard, India Tour of Australia LIVE: Australia has a commanding 2-0 lead in this three match series and sets the stage to sweep India for the first time in an ODI series. Australia have recalled wicket keeper Josh Inglis from injury, added spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and all rounder Jack Edwards to the squad with the key change being that Marnus Labuschagne has gone back to play domestic cricket. For India, skipper Shubman Gill fronts the side with stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in it, but with Kohli’s consecutive ducks, pressure is on for the team. The venue in Sydney has its own factor to contribute, the SCG has long been a venue where these two sides have played high scoring games, and the spin has given a larger role than at either of the previous venues in this series. The Australians haven’t lost a game there in their last men’s ODI’s against India, winning eight of their last nine games at the SCG, their last three against India. The match begins at 9:00 AM IST and toss at 8:30 AM IST.
