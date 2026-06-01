Weather Today (1 June 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 gelignite explosion Abhishek Banerjee attack exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case business news apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Live

Weather Today (1 June 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

🕒 Updated: June 1, 2026 06:06:34 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

Weather Today (1 June 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

Weather Today Live
Weather Today Live

India Weather Today (1 June 2026) Live Updates: On 1 June 2026, India is set to witness a mix match weather. The maximum temperature in the north was moderate due to rain, from 38°C to 39°C during daytime, and in some pockets there were windstorms, especially across Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a caution in a few areas of Northwest India. Videos of Red dust storms were going viral on social media. Flight disruptions took place in Delhi due to weather conditions, Delhi residents also received mobile alert. 

Meanwhile, the active pre monsoon systems, on the other hand, brought moderate to heavy rainfall to scattered pockets across eastern and north eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal. In Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, thunderstorms plus lightning gave a little relief from the heat, but they also triggered waterlogging in low lying city stretches. The overall setup was still mainly guided by moisture laden winds coming in from the Arabian Sea, and the coastal belts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu stayed muggy, with occasional spells of rainfall showing up now and then.  

In Central India, Madhya Pradesh was seeing a mixed story: there was cloud cover and a few isolated showers in some districts, yet in other areas it remained hot and dry.  Light to moderate rainfall was observed in Mumbai and the nearby Konkan belt, giving some respite from the rising temperatures. The IMD officials said that these cyclonic variations are common in the late pre monsoon period when localised storms develop rapidly in the region as a result of high surface heating and moisture convergence.

The overall weather forecast for 1 June 2026 conveys the message that it is a transitional period in Indian climate at the start of June. Several eastern, north eastern and coastal areas are having early monsoon showers while the northern and western areas are still suffering from heat wave like conditions. Both heat and rain-affected areas have been warned to be cautious and keep a close watch on weather updates as there is a possibility of changes in weather conditions in the next few days in the wake of the likely advance of southwest monsoon.

Live Updates

  • 05:51 (IST) 01 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (1 June, 2026) Live Updates: Weather in Major indian Cities

    City  Current Conditions Current Temperature Weather Alert
    New Delhi Mist & Heavy Heat 27°C (Highs up to 40°C) Extreme UV / Heatwaves
    Mumbai Haze 31°C Upcoming Hailstorm Alert
    Bengaluru Cloudy Sky 22°C Rain / Thundershowers
    Kolkata Haze 32.6°C Clear Skies
    Chennai Clear Sky 30°C Monsoon Wind Clouds
  • 05:47 (IST) 01 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (1 June, 2026) Live Updates: India Weather today

    The month of June started in India on a hot note with an overall temperature of 29 degrees and severe weather alerts in 19 states. 

  • 05:43 (IST) 01 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (1 June, 2026) Live Updates: Hello And Welcome To The Live Blog

    India Weather Today (1 June, 2026) Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live blog of India weather today. We bring to you the live updates of rainfall, heatwave or snowfall in any region of the country. Stay tuned for fresh updates. 

Weather Today (1 June 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Today (1 June 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Today (1 June 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Today (1 June 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Today (1 June 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Today (1 June 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

QUICK LINKS