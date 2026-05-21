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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati

🕒 Updated: May 21, 2026 19:30:37 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on EBFC in Kolkata.

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL 2025-26
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL 2025-26

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL Live Score and Updates: Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati. East Bengal FC will take on Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, as the Indian Super League 2025-26 season heads towards a thrilling conclusion. The fixture is technically an Inter Kashi home match, but the stands are likely to be packed with East Bengal supporters as the Red and Gold Brigade chase a historic league title after more than two decades. Oscar Bruzon’s side face the challenge knowing that the task is simple – a win and the club’s 22-year wait for a national league crown will be over. Stay tuned for IKA vs EBFC live score, IKA vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IKA vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.

East Bengal Preview

East Bengal have been resilient throughout the campaign but also had frustrating moments where valuable points slipped away. Draws against lower-placed teams, including Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC earlier in the season, prevented them from pulling away at the top comfortably.

Those setbacks aside, Bruzon has managed to keep his side composed during the title run-in. The Spaniard will demand his players cope with the pressure and deliver in arguably the club’s biggest league game for a number of years.

East Bengal will likely attack right from the start, knowing the importance of the match and not allowing Inter Kashi to gain any confidence in the game.

Inter Kashi Preview

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi have had a quietly impressive debut ISL campaign. And the new club has had a comfortable escape from relegation and some notable performances against better opposition this season.

Interim coach Abhijit Mondal has managed a decent job in steadying the ship after Antonio Lopez Habas left the club. He has kept consecutive clean sheets in Inter Kashi’s colours, including a hard-fought goalless draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Those displays at the back will give the side confidence ahead of their final game of the season. Ex-East Bengal player Mondal will be eager to frustrate the league leaders and maybe spoil their party.

Head-To-Head Record

This is the first meeting in any competition between East Bengal and Inter Kashi. Inter Kashi are a new club formed in 2023 so the two sides have never met before. This adds an interesting layer to an already high-pressure encounter. Both sides have history to write in Kolkata.

Live Updates

  • 19:29 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: Match Underway!

    The referee signals the start of play! Here we go! East Bengal need a win to clinch the title! 

  • 19:15 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Updates: About Time...

    We are just few minutes away from kick-off! Stay tuned to NewsX as we bring you the live coverage all the way from Kolkata! 

  • 19:11 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: 5 Teams In Contention! But Advantage EB!

    Checked In! 

  • 19:06 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: It's Now Or Never For EBFC!

    Will the 22-year-old wait finally come to an end? 

  • 18:54 (IST) 21 May 2026

    Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score and Updates: Checked In!

    Kashi have arrived at the stadium! 

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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati

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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati

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