Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati

East Bengal Preview

East Bengal have been resilient throughout the campaign but also had frustrating moments where valuable points slipped away. Draws against lower-placed teams, including Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC earlier in the season, prevented them from pulling away at the top comfortably.

Those setbacks aside, Bruzon has managed to keep his side composed during the title run-in. The Spaniard will demand his players cope with the pressure and deliver in arguably the club’s biggest league game for a number of years.

East Bengal will likely attack right from the start, knowing the importance of the match and not allowing Inter Kashi to gain any confidence in the game.

Inter Kashi Preview

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi have had a quietly impressive debut ISL campaign. And the new club has had a comfortable escape from relegation and some notable performances against better opposition this season.

Interim coach Abhijit Mondal has managed a decent job in steadying the ship after Antonio Lopez Habas left the club. He has kept consecutive clean sheets in Inter Kashi’s colours, including a hard-fought goalless draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Those displays at the back will give the side confidence ahead of their final game of the season. Ex-East Bengal player Mondal will be eager to frustrate the league leaders and maybe spoil their party.

Head-To-Head Record

This is the first meeting in any competition between East Bengal and Inter Kashi. Inter Kashi are a new club formed in 2023 so the two sides have never met before. This adds an interesting layer to an already high-pressure encounter. Both sides have history to write in Kolkata.