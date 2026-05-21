Inter Kashi vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: IKA 0-0 EBFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as IKA take on EBFC in Kolkata.
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL Live Score and Updates: Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start At Kishore Bharati. East Bengal FC will take on Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, as the Indian Super League 2025-26 season heads towards a thrilling conclusion. The fixture is technically an Inter Kashi home match, but the stands are likely to be packed with East Bengal supporters as the Red and Gold Brigade chase a historic league title after more than two decades. Oscar Bruzon’s side face the challenge knowing that the task is simple – a win and the club’s 22-year wait for a national league crown will be over. Stay tuned for IKA vs EBFC live score, IKA vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IKA vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.
The referee signals the start of play! Here we go! East Bengal need a win to clinch the title!
We are just few minutes away from kick-off! Stay tuned to NewsX as we bring you the live coverage all the way from Kolkata!
Checked In!
They’ve arrived. 🏆
4️⃣ massive battles. One unforgettable final day in the title race. ⚔️#FiveTeamFinale #ISL12 pic.twitter.com/4ypLKZHGet
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) May 21, 2026
Will the 22-year-old wait finally come to an end?
It’s time to claim the moment
And reclaim our place
In the লাল-হলুদ utopia ❤️💛#JoyEastBengal #ISL #KSHIEBFC pic.twitter.com/KLxr48qU7o
— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) May 21, 2026
Kashi have arrived at the stadium!
The squad has arrived. 👊🧡#Kashi #KSHI #HarHarKashi #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/HnfZAuoFKC
— Inter Kashi (@InterKashi) May 21, 2026