IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Uncapped Players Highlight Auction, Auqib Dar, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Attract Big Bids

IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: The IPL 2026 minor auction is being held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on December 16, 2025. The 10 franchises are KKR, CSK, PBKS, MI,RCB, SRH, RR, DC, GT, LSG.

TATA IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders spent big amount of money in the first hour itself to get Cameron Green for INR 25.20 Cr. Venkatesh Iyer was bought by RCB for INR 7 Cr. The IPL 2026 minor auction is taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. All the 10 franchises will be fighting to get the top players and thus occupy the slots available before the next mega tournament. A total of 350 players, including most of the domestic and overseas ones, have been shortlisted from a huge pool of registrations. These players are giving the teams the opportunity to make their strategic moves and strengthen their squads for the next season. The auction format is not at all similar to that of the mega auction in that the franchises can keep a larger number of players beforehand and there is no RTM option, hence the focus is on targeted additions and squad balance rather than rebuilding. Some teams like Kolkata Knight Riders come with a significant budget but there are also teams that can work with a smaller budget. The auction also stipulates a cap on foreign players' salaries and this together with other procedural regulations has a say in the devising of bidding strategies. The IPL 2026 mini auction will be a very fierce contest in every aspect with the franchises trying to come up with the right combination of the seasoned stars and the young ones.

IPL 2026 Auction: Teams Purse Remaining



Team Purse Remaining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rs 64.30 crore Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rs 43.40 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rs 25.50 crore Delhi Capitals (DC) Rs 21.80 crore Mumbai Indians (MI) Rs 2.75 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Rs 16.40 crore Rajasthan Royals (RL) Rs 16.05 crore Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rs 11.50 crore