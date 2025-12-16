LIVE TV
IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Uncapped Players Highlight Auction, Auqib Dar, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Attract Big Bids

🕒 Updated: December 16, 2025 17:19:07 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: The IPL 2026 minor auction is being held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on December 16, 2025. The 10 franchises are KKR, CSK, PBKS, MI,RCB, SRH, RR, DC, GT, LSG.

(Image Credit: @IPL via X)
(Image Credit: @IPL via X)

TATA IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders spent big amount of money in the first hour itself to get Cameron Green for INR 25.20 Cr. Venkatesh Iyer was bought by RCB for INR 7 Cr. The IPL 2026 minor auction is taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. All the 10 franchises will be fighting to get the top players and thus occupy the slots available before the next mega tournament. A total of 350 players, including most of the domestic and overseas ones, have been shortlisted from a huge pool of registrations. These players are giving the teams the opportunity to make their strategic moves and strengthen their squads for the next season. The 10 franchises are KKR, CSK, PBKS, MI,RCB, SRH, RR, DC, GT, LSG. The auction format is not at all similar to that of the mega auction in that the franchises can keep a larger number of players beforehand and there is no RTM option, hence the focus is on targeted additions and squad balance rather than rebuilding. Some teams like Kolkata Knight Riders come with a significant budget but there are also teams that can work with a smaller budget. The auction also stipulates a cap on foreign players’ salaries and this together with other procedural regulations has a say in the devising of bidding strategies. The IPL 2026 mini auction will be a very fierce contest in every aspect with the franchises trying to come up with the right combination of the seasoned stars and the young ones.

IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Indian Premier League Auction Event Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

IPL 2026 Auction: Teams Purse Remaining

Team Purse Remaining
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rs 64.30 crore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rs 43.40 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rs 25.50 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC) Rs 21.80 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI) Rs 2.75 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Rs 16.40 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RL) Rs 16.05 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rs 11.50 crore

IPL Auction 2026: Complete List Of 350 Players With Base Prices

Stay Tuned With NewsX For TATA IPL Auction 20246 LIVE Updates In Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Live Updates

  • 17:17 (IST) 16 Dec 2025

    IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Uncapped Players!

    IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Vansh Bedi goes unsold

    Tushar Raheja goes unsold for now

  • 16:59 (IST) 16 Dec 2025

    IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Uncapped Wicket-keepers

    IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Ruchit Ahir goes unsold

    Kartik Sharma sold to CSK for INR 14.20 Cr after a bidding war between KKR, LSG and CSK

    Mukul Choudhary sold to LSG for INR 2.60 Cr

    Tejasvi Singh sold to KKR for INR 3 Cr

  • 16:39 (IST) 16 Dec 2025

    IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Uncapped All-rounders Go Under The Hammer

    IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Auqib Dar had the first bid from Delhi Capitals. The Rajasthan Royals then came in. RCB, KKR and SRH to joined in later on. He has been in some incredible form and eventually was sold to DC for INR 8.40 Cr

    Vijay Shankar goes unsold

    Rajvardhan Hangrekar goes unsold

    Mahipal Lomror unsold

    Eden Tom goes unsold

    Prashant Veer sold to CSK for INR 14.20 Cr

    Shivang Kumar sold to SRH for INR 30 lakh

    Tanush Kotian goes unsold

    Kamlesh Nagarkoti goes unsold

    Sanvir Singh goes unsold

  • 16:34 (IST) 16 Dec 2025

    IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Straight From KKR Dugout

    “We are very pleased, especially given how unpredictable auctions can be. The player came within the range we had planned for, which made the outcome even more satisfying. He adds immense value to the squad, and with Andre Russell coming on board as our new power coach, having a young all-rounder with IPL and international experience is ideal. Given his impact with both bat and ball and the conditions at Eden, we couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” Knights Riders CEO Venky Mysore told the broadcasters.

  • 16:13 (IST) 16 Dec 2025

    IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: First Uncapped Players Set

    IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Atharva Taide who has played for Punjab Kings previously remains unsold 

    Anmolpreet Singh remains unsold

    Abhinav Tejrana remains unsold

    Abhinav Manohar remains unsold

    Yash Dhull goes unsold

    Arya Desai goes unsold

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Uncapped Players Highlight Auction, Auqib Dar, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Attract Big Bids

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Uncapped Players Highlight Auction, Auqib Dar, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Attract Big Bids

QUICK LINKS