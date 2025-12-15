IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Indian Premier League Auction Event Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: The IPL 2026 mini auction is going to take place on the 16th of December, 2025, at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, from 2:30 PM IST (1 PM UAE)
Date, time, purse, rules
-
This is a mini auction of the IPL 2026 season held in one day.
-
Team purse: ₹151 crores each; combined available purse of around ₹237.55 crores to fill a total of 77 slots.
-
Retentions: each franchise can retain up to six players at the expense of the total; no Right-to-Match (RTM) cards, the maximum number of overseas players in the final squad is eight.
TV broadcast in India and abroad
-
TV broadcast in India and abroad, India TV: the Star Sports Network will show the auction live on its sports channels.
-
US & Canada: Willow TV will broadcast the auction live starting from 4:00 AM ET.
-
UK & Australia: top cricket broadcasters (e.g. Sky Sports Cricket in the UK and Fox Cricket/Kayo in Australia) will likely cover the world feed as official IPL partners.
-
Sri Lanka: regional Star Sports feeds and local cable partners will provide the same broadcast.
Web and app streaming
-
Web and app streaming India: Disney+ Hotstar (or JioCinema/JioHotstar as per the final digital rights) will show every bid on mobile and web.
-
Worldwide: IPL’s official digital platforms and apps will stream live and highlights for other territories in addition to the broadcaster OTT apps like Sky Go, Kayo, and Willow digital.
