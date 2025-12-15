IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Indian Premier League Auction Event Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: The IPL 2026 mini auction will be held on December 16, 2025, at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from 2:30 PM IST. Each team has a ₹151 crore purse, with 77 total slots available and no RTM cards. Star Sports will broadcast the auction in India, while Willow TV, Sky Sports, and Fox Cricket will cover major global regions. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar/JioCinema and official broadcaster OTT apps worldwide.