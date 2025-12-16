IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Abu Dhabi To Host The Bidding Wars

The auction format is not at all similar to that of the mega auction in that the franchises can keep a larger number of players beforehand and there is no RTM option, hence the focus is on targeted additions and squad balance rather than rebuilding. The auction starts at 2:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: The IPL 2026 minor auction is going to hold at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on December 16, 2025. All the 10 franchises will be fighting to get the top players and thus occupy the slots available before the next mega tournament. The auction starts at 2:30 PM IST and it is a crucial time for the squads to be ready as the retention and release window closure in November. A total of 350 players, including most of the domestic and overseas ones, have been shortlisted from a huge pool of registrations. These players are giving the teams the opportunity to make their strategic moves and strengthen their squads for the next season. The auction format is not at all similar to that of the mega auction in that the franchises can keep a larger number of players beforehand and there is no RTM option, hence the focus is on targeted additions and squad balance rather than rebuilding. Some teams like Kolkata Knight Riders come with a significant budget but there are also teams that can work with a smaller budget. The auction also stipulates a cap on foreign players’ salaries and this together with other procedural regulations has a say in the devising of bidding strategies. The IPL 2026 mini auction will be a very fierce contest in every aspect with the franchises trying to come up with the right combination of the seasoned stars and the young ones.