IPL 2026 Auction Players List: Complete List Of 350 Players With Base Prices – Capped, Uncapped, Indian & Overseas Players

IPL Auction 2026 Full Player List: The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday released the complete list of players eligible for the 2026 Player Auction, confirming a pool of 350 cricketers who will go under the hammer when bidding begins in Abu Dhabi on 16 December. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the auction attracted 1,390 player registrations. Following the shortlisting process, 350 players made the final cut, comprising 240 Indian players and 110 overseas entrants.

The list also features 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players.

Franchises will compete for 77 open squad spots across the 10 IPL teams, including 31 reserved slots for overseas signings. Several teams enter the auction after releasing key players during the retention window, setting the stage for intense bidding on marquee names.

IPL Auction 2026: Timing and Reserve Prices

The highest reserve price remains INR 2 crore, with 40 players opting to enter the auction at this top bracket. Several star cricketers are expected to trigger bidding wars as franchises seek to restructure ahead of the 2026 season.

The auction is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM UAE time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, marking the first time the IPL auction is being held in Abu Dhabi, adding an international dimension to the world’s most popular T20 league.

Also Read: Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply

IPL Auction 2026: Full List of 350 Players

Capped Players: Full List with Base Prices (All Prices in Lakh INR)

Devon Conway New Zealand 200 (p. 1)

Jake Fraser-McGurk Australia 200 (p. 1)

Cameron Green Australia 200 (p. 1)

Sarfaraz Khan India 75 (p. 1)

David Miller South Africa 200 (p. 1)

Prithvi Shaw India 75 (p. 1)

Gus Atkinson England 200 (p. 1)

Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 200 (p. 1)

Deepak Hooda India 75 (p. 1)

Venkatesh Iyer India 200 (p. 1)

Liam Livingstone England 200 (p. 1)

Wiaan Mulder South Africa 100 (p. 1)

Rachin Ravindra New Zealand 200 (p. 1)

Finn Allen New Zealand 100 (p. 1)

Jonny Bairstow England 100 (p. 1)

K.S. Bharat India 75 (p. 1)

Quinton De Kock South Africa 100 (p. 1)

Ben Duckett England 200 (p. 1)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 150 (p. 1)

Jamie Smith England 200 (p. 1)

Gerald Coetzee South Africa 200 (p. 1)

Akash Deep India 100 (p. 1)

Jacob Duffy New Zealand 200 (p. 1)

Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 100 (p. 1)

Matt Henry New Zealand 150 (p. 1)

Spencer Johnson Australia 150 (p. 1)

Shivam Mavi India 75 (p. 1)

Anrich Nortje South Africa 200 (p. 1)

Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka 200 (p. 1)

Ravi Bishnoi India 200 (p. 1)

Rahul Chahar India 100 (p. 1)

Akeal Hosein West Indies 200 (p. 1)

Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan 200 (p. 1)

Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 200 (p. 1)

Mayank Agarawal India 75 (p. 2)

Sediqullah Atal Afghanistan 75 (p. 2)

Ackeem Auguste West Indies 75 (p. 2)

Reeza Hendricks South Africa 100 (p. 2)

Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 75 (p. 2)

Tim Robinson New Zealand 75 (p. 2)

Steve Smith Australia 200 (p. 2)

Rahul Tripathi India 75 (p. 2)

Sean Abbott Australia 200 (p. 2)

Michael Bracewell New Zealand 200 (p. 2)

Ben Dwarshuis Australia 100 (p. 2)

Zak Foulkes New Zealand 75 (p. 2)

Jason Holder West Indies 200 (p. 2)

Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 200 (p. 2)

Daniel Sams Australia 100 (p. 2)

Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 75 (p. 2)

Matthew Short Australia 150 (p. 2)

Tom Banton England 200 (p. 2)

Jordan Cox England 75 (p. 2)

Shai Hope West Indies 200 (p. 2)

Josh Inglis Australia 200 (p. 2)

Benjamin McDermott Australia 75 (p. 2)

Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 75 (p. 2)

Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 100 (p. 2)

Tim Seifert New Zealand 150 (p. 2)

Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 200 (p. 2)

Saqib Mahmood England 150 (p. 2)

Adam Milne New Zealand 200 (p. 2)

Lungisani Ngidi South Africa 200 (p. 2)

William Orourke New Zealand 200 (p. 2)

Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 200 (p. 2)

Chetan Sakariya India 75 (p. 2)

Kuldeep Sen India 75 (p. 2)

Umesh Yadav India 150 (p. 2)

Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 75 (p. 3)

Rishad Hossain Bangladesh 75 (p. 3)

Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan 100 (p. 3)

Viyaskanth Vijayakanth Sri Lanka 75 (p. 3)

Rehan Ahmed England 75 (p. 3)

Cooper Connolly Australia 200 (p. 3)

Tom Curran England 200 (p. 3)

Bevon-John Jacobs New Zealand 75 (p. 3)

Daniel Lawrence England 200 (p. 4)

George Linde South Africa 100 (p. 4)

Gulbadin Naib Afghanistan 100 (p. 4)

William Sutherland Australia 100 (p. 4)

Beau Webster Australia 125 (p. 4)

Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh 75 (p. 4)

Richard Gleeson England 75 (p. 4)

Alzarri Joseph West Indies 200 (p. 4)

Shamar Joseph West Indies 75 (p. 4)

Riley Meredith Australia 150 (p. 4)

Jhye Richardson Australia 150 (p. 4)

Navdeep Saini India 75 (p. 4)

Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan 200 (p. 4)

Luke Wood England 75 (p. 4)

Muhammad Abbas New Zealand 75 (p. 5)

Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 100 (p. 5)

Roston Chase West Indies 125 (p. 5)

Liam Dawson England 200 (p. 5)

George Garton England 75 (p. 5)

Kyle Mayers West Indies 125 (p. 5)

Dwaine Pretorius South Africa 100 (p. 5)

Nathan Smith New Zealand 75 (p. 5)

Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka 75 (p. 5)

Jason Behrendorff Australia 150 (p. 5)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bangladesh 75 (p. 5)

Matthew Potts England 75 (p. 5)

Nahid Rana Bangladesh 75 (p. 5)

Olly Stone England 125 (p. 5)

Joshua Tongue England 100 (p. 5)

Sandeep Warrier India 75 (p. 5)

Wesley Agar Australia 75 (p. 6)

Binura Fernando Sri Lanka 75 (p. 6)

Md Shoriful Islam Bangladesh 75 (p. 6)

Joshua Little Ireland 75 (p. 6)

Obed McCoy West Indies 75 (p. 6)

Billy Stanlake Australia 75 (p. 6)

IPL Auction 2026: Uncapped Players Full List

Aarya Desai India ₹30 Lakh

Yash Dhull India ₹30 Lakh

Abhinav Manohar India ₹30 Lakh

Anmolpreet Singh India ₹30 Lakh

Atharva Taide India ₹30 Lakh

Abhinav Tejrana India ₹30 Lakh

Auqib Dar India ₹30 Lakh

Rajvardhan Hangargekar India ₹40 Lakh

Tanush Kotian India ₹30 Lakh

Shivang Kumar India ₹30 Lakh

Mahipal Lomror India ₹50 Lakh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti India ₹30 Lakh

Vijay Shankar India ₹30 Lakh

Sanvin Singh India ₹30 Lakh

Edhen Tom India ₹30 Lakh

Prashant Veer India ₹30 Lakh

Ruchit Ahir India ₹30 Lakh

Vansh Bedi India ₹30 Lakh

Mukul Choudhary India ₹30 Lakh

Tushar Raheja India ₹30 Lakh

Kartik Sharma India ₹30 Lakh

Tejasvi Singh India ₹30 Lakh

Raj Limbani India ₹30 Lakh

Akash Madhwal India ₹30 Lakh

Sushant Mishra India ₹30 Lakh

Ashok Sharma India ₹30 Lakh

Simarjeet Singh India ₹30 Lakh

Naman Tiwari India ₹30 Lakh

Tyagi India ₹30 Lakh

Yash Raj Punja India ₹30 Lakh

Vignesh Puthur India ₹30 Lakh

Karn Sharma India ₹30 Lakh

Shivam Shukla India ₹30 Lakh

Kumar Kartikeya Singh India ₹30 Lakh

Prashant Solanki India ₹30 Lakh

Wahidullah Zadran Afghanistan ₹30 Lakh

Ankit Kumar India ₹30 Lakh

Rohan Kunnummal India ₹30 Lakh

Danish Malewar India ₹30 Lakh

Pukhraj Mann India ₹30 Lakh

Salman Nizar India ₹30 Lakh

Aman Rao Perala India ₹30 Lakh

Akshat Raghuwanshi India ₹30 Lakh

Manan Vohra India ₹30 Lakh

Yuvraj Chaudhary India ₹30 Lakh

Satvik Deswal India ₹30 Lakh

Aman Khan India ₹30 Lakh

Darshan Nalkande India ₹30 Lakh

Vicky Ostwal India ₹30 Lakh

Sairaj Patil India ₹30 Lakh

Suyash Prabhudessai India ₹30 Lakh

Mayank Rawat India ₹30 Lakh

Harsh Tyagi India ₹30 Lakh

Mangesh Yadav India ₹30 Lakh

Salil Arora India ₹30 Lakh

Ricky Bhui India ₹30 Lakh

Rahul Buddhi India ₹30 Lakh

Saurav Chuahan India ₹30 Lakh

Yashvardhan Dalal India ₹30 Lakh

Abhishek Pathak India ₹30 Lakh

Kunal Rathore India ₹30 Lakh

Ravi Singh India ₹30 Lakh

K.M Asif India ₹40 Lakh

Sakib Hussain India ₹30 Lakh

Mohammad Izhar India ₹30 Lakh

Vidwath Kaverappa India ₹30 Lakh

Vijay Kumar India ₹30 Lakh

Vidyadhar Patil India ₹30 Lakh

PV.Satyanarayana Raju India ₹30 Lakh

Onkar Tarmale India ₹30 Lakh

Prithviraj Yarra IndiaRs 30 Lakh

Shubham Agrawal India ₹40 Lakh

Murugan Ashwin India ₹30 Lakh

Tejas Baroka India ₹30 Lakh

KC Cariappa India ₹30 Lakh

Kartik Chadha India ₹30 Lakh

Pravin Dubey India ₹30 Lakh

Mohit Rathee India 30 (p. 3)

Himanshu Sharma India 30 (p. 3)

Bailapudi Yeswanth India 30 (p. 3)

Kunal Chandela India 30 (p. 4)

Ayush Doseja India 30 (p. 4)

Qamran Iqbal India 30 (p. 4)

M.Dheera Kumar India 30 (p. 4)

Bhanu Pania India 30 (p. 4)

Sahil Parakh India 30 (p. 4)

Arsh Kabin Ranga India 30 (p. 4)

Adarsh Singh India 30 (p. 4)

Manoj Bhandage India 30 (p. 4)

Mayank Dagar India 30 (p. 4)

Raghav Goyal India 30 (p. 4)

Manvanth Kumar India 30 (p. 4)

Abid Mushtaq India 30 (p. 4)

Jalaj Saxena India 40 (p. 4)

Atit Sheth India 30 (p. 4)

Hritik Shokeen India 30 (p. 4)

Jagadeesha Suchith India 30 (p. 4)

Tanay Thyagarajann India 30 (p. 4)

Joe Clarke England 50 (p. 4)

Connor Esterhuizen South Africa 30 (p. 4)

Ajitesh Guruswamy India 30 (p. 4)

Siddharth Joon India 30 (p. 4)

Tom Moores England 40 (p. 4)

Bipin Saurabh India 30 (p. 4)

Vishnu Solanki India 30 (p. 4)

Hardik Tamore India 30 (p. 4)

Sayan Ghosh India 30 (p. 4)

Money Grewal India 30 (p. 4)

Arpit Guleria India 30 (p. 4)

Sunil Kumar India 30 (p. 4)

Tristan Luus South Africa 30 (p. 4)

Divesh Sharma India 30 (p. 4)

Abhilash Shetty India 30 (p. 4)

Irfan Umair India 30 (p. 4)

Kuldip Yadav India 30 (p. 4)

Manan Bhardwaj India 30 (p. 4)

Shreyas Chavan India 30 (p. 4)

Parikshit Dhanak India 30 (p. 4)

Chintal Gandhi India 30 (p. 5)

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India 30 (p. 5)

Amit Kumar India 30 (p. 5)

Vishal Nishad India 30 (p. 5)

Saumy Pandey India 30 (p. 5)

Jhathavedh Subramanyan India 30 (p. 5)

Sachin Dhas India 30 (p. 5)

Miles Hammond India 30 (p. 5)

Ahammed Imran India 30 (p. 5)

Vishvarajsinh Jadeja India 30 (p. 5)

Ayaz Khan India 30 (p. 5)

Daniel Lategan England 30 (p. 5)

Siddhant Rana India 30 (p. 5)

Aaron Varghese India 30 (p. 5)

Atharva Ankolekar India 30 (p. 5)

Abdul Bazith India 30 (p. 5)

Karan Lal India 30 (p. 5)

Shams Mulani India 30 (p. 5)

Ripal Patel India 30 (p. 5)

Prince Rai India 30 (p. 5)

Vivrant Sharma India 30 (p. 5)

Utkarsh Singh India 30 (p. 5)

Ayush Vartak India 30 (p. 5)

Sanjay Yadav India 30 (p. 5)

Sayed Irfan Aftab India 30 (p. 5)

Esakkimuthu Ayyakutti India 30 (p. 5)

Praful Hinge India 30 (p. 5)

Pankaj Jaswal India 30 (p. 5)

Kulwant Khejroliya India 30 (p. 5)

Ravi Kumar India 30 (p. 5)

Rajan Kumar India 30 (p. 5)

Safvan Patel India 30 (p. 5)

Ishan Porel India 30 (p. 5)

Purav Agarwal India 30 (p. 5)

Jikku Brigh India 30 (p. 5)

Yash Dicholkar India 30 (p. 5)

Arab Gul Afghanistan 40 (p. 6)

Rakibul Hasan Bangladesh 30 (p. 6)

Traveen Mathew Sri Lanka 30 (p. 6)

Naman Pushpak India 30 (p. 6)

Izaz Sawariya India 30 (p. 6)

Roshan Wagshare India 30 (p. 6)

R.S Ambrish India 30 (p. 6)

Nikhil Chaudhary India 40 (p. 6)

Krains Fuletra India 30 (p. 6)

Macneil Noronha India 30 (p. 6)

R Rajkumar India 30 (p. 6)

Ninad Rathva India 30 (p. 6)

Sunny Sandhu India 30 (p. 6)

Shivalik Sharma India 30 (p. 6)

Siddharth Yadav India 30 (p. 6)

R.Sonu Yadav India 30 (p. 6)

Waseem Khanday India 30 (p. 6)

Atif Mushtaq India 30 (p. 6)

Atal Rai India 30 (p. 6)

C. Rakshann Readdi India 30 (p. 6)

Manish Reddy India 30 (p. 6)

Nishanth Saranu India 30 (p. 6)

Deependra Singh India 30 (p. 6)

Rajat Verma India 30 (p. 6)

Rohit Yadav India 30 (p. 6)

Emanjot Chahal India 30 (p. 6)

Shubhang Hegde India 30 (p. 6)

Bal Krishna India 30 (p. 6)

Vihaan Malhotra India 30 (p. 6)

Khilan Patel India 30 (p. 6)

Delano Potgieter South Africa 30 (p. 6)

Hardik Raj India 30 (p. 6)

Sarthak Ranjan India 30 (p. 6)

Parth Rekhade India 30 (p. 6)

Tia Van Vuuren South Africa 30 (p. 6)

Shreevatsha Acharya India 30 (p. 6)

Sadek Hussain India 30 (p. 6)

Shubham Kapse India 30 (p. 6)

Aaqib Khan India 30 (p. 6)

Sabir Khan India 30 (p. 6)

Bayanda Majola South Africa 30 (p. 6)

Srihari Nair India 30 (p. 6)

Brijesh Sharma India 30 (p. 6)

Aman Shekhawat India 30 (p. 6)

Himanshu Bisht India 30 (p. 6)

Shreyan Chakraborty India 30 (p. 6)

Kanishk Chouhan India 30 (p. 7)

Mayank Gusain India 30 (p. 7)

Akash Pugazhanthi India 30 (p. 7)

Abhimanyusingh Rajput India 30 (p. 7)

Shubham Rana India 30 (p. 7)

Arpit Rana India 30 (p. 7)

Maramreddy Reddy India 30 (p. 7)

Sagar Solanki India 30 (p. 7)

Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal India 30 (p. 7)

Daksh Kamra India 30 (p. 7)

Vishal Mandwal India 30 (p. 7)

Arfaz Mohammad India 30 (p. 7)

Hemang Patel India 30 (p. 7)

Mridul Surroch India 30 (p. 7)

Anuj Thakral India 30 (p. 7)

Parth Vats India 30 (p. 7)

Lalit Yadav India 30 (p. 7)

Nitin Sai Yadav India 30 (p. 7)

Krish Bhagat India 30 (p. 7)

Prerit Dutta India 30 (p. 7)

Sammar Gajjar India 30 (p. 7)

Nasir Lon India 30 (p. 7)

Ishan Mulchandani India 30 (p. 7)

Akhil Scaria India 30 (p. 7)

Muhammed Sharafuddeen India 30 (p. 7)

K.Ajay Singh India 30 (p. 7)

Ritik Tada India 30 (p. 7)

Luckyrajsinh Vaghela India 30 (p. 7)

Mohamed Ali India 30 (p. 7)

Madhav Bajaj India 30 (p. 7)

Akshu Bajwa India 30 (p. 7)

Varun Raj Singh Bisht India 30 (p. 7)

Rishabh Chauhan India 30 (p. 7)

Jack Edwards Australia 50 (p. 7)

Dian Forrester South Africa 30 (p. 7)

Dhurmil Matkar India 30 (p. 7)

Shiva Singh India 30 (p. 7)

Parikshit Valsangkar India 30 (p. 7)

The full uncapped list contains all 224 Indian players and 14 overseas players with their exact base prices, preserving the full detail from the BCCI release.

IPL Auction 2026: Late Additions and Special Inclusions

A handful of players, including a South African wicket-keeper batter, were added to the list despite not registering for the original auction. 35 new names were incorporated into the final roster pruned by the BCCI.

According to Cricbuzz, Quinton De Kock’s inclusion came after a franchise personally requested his name. The wicket-keeper batter recently reversed his international retirement and scored a century against India in the third ODI at Vizag, which likely influenced his decision.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: Star Player Stages Surprise Comeback, Over 1,000 Names Dropped By BCCI