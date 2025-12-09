Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply

IPL Brand Value: The Indian Premier League’s ecosystem value witnessed a steep 20% decline in 2025, dropping to $9.6 billion from $12 billion last year, according to Brand Finance’s annual valuation report released on Tuesday. The consultancy attributed the dip to geopolitical instability, loss of momentum, and disruptions triggered by major auction-driven team reshuffles.

Why Has IPL Brand Value Declined?

Brand Finance noted that the league is undergoing a “period of course correction,” with teams recalibrating strategies after “auction missteps” and uneven on-field performances.

“Geopolitical disruptions, lost momentum and auction missteps prompted teams to recalibrate their squad composition to result in subpar match-day performances,” the report stated. “IPL 2025 reflects a period of course correction, positioning the league to regain momentum and strengthen its long-term brand value.”

Brand Finance India Managing Director Ajimon Francis added that the IPL continues to play a critical economic role.

“We estimate that IPL 2025 ecosystem generated over 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs in India alone, functioning as a significant economic engine operating over the course of roughly 100 days each year,” Francis said.

Most Valuable IPL Teams in 2025

1. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians reclaimed the top spot with a valuation of $108 million, despite a 9% year-on-year decline. A strong late-season surge securing a playoff spot, coupled with a devoted fanbase, robust commercial partnerships, and improved performances, helped MI return to No. 1 after losing the position to CSK last year.

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB’s first-ever IPL title in 18 years propelled the franchise to second place with a valuation of $105 million, a 10% drop from 2024. The team climbed from third position last year.

3. Chennai Super Kings

CSK’s valuation fell sharply by 24% to $93 million, pushing the team from first to third place. A bottom-table finish in 2025 and uncertainty stemming from MS Dhoni’s continuing transition, leadership ambiguity, and fluctuating squad combinations led to inconsistent performances.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders

Defending 2024 champions KKR endured a poor season owing to misaligned team combinations and leadership hurdles, resulting in a bottom-three finish. Its valuation plunged 33% to $74 million, although it retained the fourth-place ranking.

5. Gujarat Titans

GT jumped from eighth to fifth with a $70 million valuation. Strategic auction choices, a strong Shubman Gill-led core, and resilient performances under pressure bolstered its brand strength.

6. Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings rose from ninth to sixth position in 2025 with a valuation of $66 million, a modest 3% decline. Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, the team topped the league stage and was seen as a strong title contender.

7. Lucknow Super Giants

LSG climbed from 10th to seventh but saw a 2% valuation dip, standing at $59 million. With high expectations after key acquisitions like Nicholas Pooran and David Miller under Rishabh Pant’s leadership, the team faltered in crucial phases and finished in the league’s lower half.

8. Delhi Capitals

DC slipped from seventh to eighth as its brand value dropped 26% to $59 million. Despite a balanced squad led by KL Rahul and bolstered by Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, the team narrowly missed the playoffs, ending fifth.

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad & 10. Rajasthan Royals

SRH ranked ninth at $56 million (down 34%) and RR stood tenth at $53 million (down 35%). Both teams struggled with poor performances, unsettled squads, venue-related challenges, and failure to build momentum—pushing them to the bottom of the brand value chart. Last year, SRH and RR had ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

IPL 2026 Auction: Final Player List Cut to 350

The IPL 2026 season is scheduled for February–March, but before teams take the field, all eyes are on the mega auction on December 16 (Tuesday) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Initially, 1,355 players had registered for the auction. However, the BCCI has significantly reduced the final list to 350 players, according to a Cricbuzz report.

A total of 35 new names, absent from the original list, have been added. Among the most notable inclusions is South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who was not part of the earlier registration list.

