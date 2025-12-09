LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply

Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply

The Indian Premier League’s ecosystem value has plummeted by 20% in 2025, slipping to $9.6 billion, its steepest fall in years. Brand Finance attributes the sharp decline to geopolitical instability, auction missteps, and disrupted team performance cycles. Despite the downturn, the IPL continues to remain a major economic engine, generating millions of jobs and dominating India’s sports economy.

IPL ecosystem value drops 20% to $9.6 bn in 2025; Brand Finance cites geopolitical instability, auction missteps, and team disruptions. Photo: ANI.
IPL ecosystem value drops 20% to $9.6 bn in 2025; Brand Finance cites geopolitical instability, auction missteps, and team disruptions. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 9, 2025 09:46:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply

IPL Brand Value: The Indian Premier League’s ecosystem value witnessed a steep 20% decline in 2025, dropping to $9.6 billion from $12 billion last year, according to Brand Finance’s annual valuation report released on Tuesday. The consultancy attributed the dip to geopolitical instability, loss of momentum, and disruptions triggered by major auction-driven team reshuffles.

Why Has IPL Brand Value Declined?

Brand Finance noted that the league is undergoing a “period of course correction,” with teams recalibrating strategies after “auction missteps” and uneven on-field performances.

“Geopolitical disruptions, lost momentum and auction missteps prompted teams to recalibrate their squad composition to result in subpar match-day performances,” the report stated. “IPL 2025 reflects a period of course correction, positioning the league to regain momentum and strengthen its long-term brand value.”

Also Read: Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

Brand Finance India Managing Director Ajimon Francis added that the IPL continues to play a critical economic role.

“We estimate that IPL 2025 ecosystem generated over 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs in India alone, functioning as a significant economic engine operating over the course of roughly 100 days each year,” Francis said.

Most Valuable IPL Teams in 2025

1. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians reclaimed the top spot with a valuation of $108 million, despite a 9% year-on-year decline. A strong late-season surge securing a playoff spot, coupled with a devoted fanbase, robust commercial partnerships, and improved performances, helped MI return to No. 1 after losing the position to CSK last year.

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 

RCB’s first-ever IPL title in 18 years propelled the franchise to second place with a valuation of $105 million, a 10% drop from 2024. The team climbed from third position last year.

3. Chennai Super Kings 

CSK’s valuation fell sharply by 24% to $93 million, pushing the team from first to third place. A bottom-table finish in 2025 and uncertainty stemming from MS Dhoni’s continuing transition, leadership ambiguity, and fluctuating squad combinations led to inconsistent performances.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders

Defending 2024 champions KKR endured a poor season owing to misaligned team combinations and leadership hurdles, resulting in a bottom-three finish. Its valuation plunged 33% to $74 million, although it retained the fourth-place ranking.

5. Gujarat Titans 

GT jumped from eighth to fifth with a $70 million valuation. Strategic auction choices, a strong Shubman Gill-led core, and resilient performances under pressure bolstered its brand strength.

6. Punjab Kings 

Punjab Kings rose from ninth to sixth position in 2025 with a valuation of $66 million, a modest 3% decline. Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, the team topped the league stage and was seen as a strong title contender.

7. Lucknow Super Giants

LSG climbed from 10th to seventh but saw a 2% valuation dip, standing at $59 million. With high expectations after key acquisitions like Nicholas Pooran and David Miller under Rishabh Pant’s leadership, the team faltered in crucial phases and finished in the league’s lower half.

8. Delhi Capitals 

DC slipped from seventh to eighth as its brand value dropped 26% to $59 million. Despite a balanced squad led by KL Rahul and bolstered by Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, the team narrowly missed the playoffs, ending fifth.

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad & 10. Rajasthan Royals

SRH ranked ninth at $56 million (down 34%) and RR stood tenth at $53 million (down 35%). Both teams struggled with poor performances, unsettled squads, venue-related challenges, and failure to build momentum—pushing them to the bottom of the brand value chart. Last year, SRH and RR had ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

IPL 2026 Auction: Final Player List Cut to 350

The IPL 2026 season is scheduled for February–March, but before teams take the field, all eyes are on the mega auction on December 16 (Tuesday) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Initially, 1,355 players had registered for the auction. However, the BCCI has significantly reduced the final list to 350 players, according to a Cricbuzz report.

A total of 35 new names, absent from the original list, have been added. Among the most notable inclusions is South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who was not part of the earlier registration list.

Also Read: IND vs SA 1st T20I: How Will Barabati Pitch And Cuttack Weather Play Out? Check Weather And Pitch Report

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 9:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsiplIPL auction 2026ipl brand value

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction: Star Player Stages Surprise Comeback, Over 1,000 Names Dropped By BCCI

IND vs SA 1st T20I: How Will Barabati Pitch And Cuttack Weather Play Out? Check Weather And Pitch Report

Mohammed Kaif Questions Prasidh Krishna’s Game-Reading Skills, ‘ He Is Not Extremely Skilled In…’

Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

Not Virat Kohli Or Babar Azam, This Indian Cricketer Is Most Searched Athlete In Pakistan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Tops The List In India

LATEST NEWS

Swiggy Rs 10,000-Crore QIP Launches December 9: Investors Eye Mega Fundraise For Instamart And Food Delivery Expansion

Aequs IPO Listing Tomorrow: GMP at ₹34, Investors Eye Market Debut- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply

Is Hollywood’s Next Shakeup Coming With Paramount And Netflix Battling For Warner Bros Discovery?

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slide At Open After Monday Meltdown As Weak Global Cues And Fed Meeting Keep Traders Cautious On December 9

Who Is Rahul Bose? Bollywood Actor, Former Rugby player Faces Fraud Case Over Himachal Domicile Certificate

War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today

After 450 Flight Cancellations In A Day, Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule, Says Aviation Minister

How Did A Himachal Domicile Certificate Land Actor Rahul Bose In A Fraud Case? Explained

Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply
Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply
Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply
Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply

QUICK LINKS