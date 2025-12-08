Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

Virat Kohli is selling his sports brand, One8, to Agilitas. He’s also investing Rs 40 crore of his own money to become a minority shareholder in the Bengaluru-based startup.

Virat Kohli Sells One8 to Agilitas

This isn’t Agilitas’ first move. Over a year ago, they picked up Mochiko Shoes, the company behind footwear for brands like Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Asics, Crocs, Decathlon, Clarks, and US Polo.

So, what’s actually in the deal between Kohli and Agilitas? Kohli sells One8, puts in his Rs 40 crore, and in return gets a minority stake in Agilitas. Abhishek Ganguly, the co-founder and CEO of Agilitas, says Kohli’s share lands somewhere in the “mid single digits.”

There’s another catch: Kohli’s partnership with Agilitas is exclusive. He won’t be able to endorse any other sports brand while he’s with them.

Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter straight from my heart. A new journey begins for one8 and Agilitas, driven by purpose and ambition. Taking one8 home to Agilitas. pic.twitter.com/mZDoKitq2c — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 8, 2025







Virat Kohli Takes Minority Stake in Agilitas

Ganguly kept the rest of the details close to his chest. Still, Moneycontrol had already reported back in June that Kohli was planning this Rs 40 crore investment as part of a bigger funding round.

This all follows the end of Kohli’s long association with Puma. For seven years, he was their brand ambassador, thanks in part to Ganguly, who used to run Puma India.

That contract, worth around Rs 110 crore, kicked off in 2017 and was supposed to run until 2025. Kohli was set to renew it for a whopping Rs 300 crore, but earlier this year, he walked away and chose Agilitas instead.

Kohli summed it up pretty simply in a social media post: “I could have either been a part of just One8 or been a part of Agilitas.”

And Ganguly says Kohli isn’t worried about the Rs 300 crore he’s leaving behind. He’s looking at the long game and believes being a stakeholder in Agilitas has the potential for much bigger rewards.

ALSO READ: How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Earn In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check Star Batter’s Shockingly Low Match Fee Here