LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk Bhojpuri Actor japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk Bhojpuri Actor japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk Bhojpuri Actor japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk Bhojpuri Actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk Bhojpuri Actor japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk Bhojpuri Actor japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk Bhojpuri Actor japan china Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk Bhojpuri Actor
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

Virat Kohli has sold his sports brand One8 to Bengaluru-based startup Agilitas and invested ₹40 crore to acquire a minority stake in the company. The deal gives Kohli an exclusive partnership, barring him from endorsing any other sports brand.

Virat Kohli is set to sell his sporting brand, One8 (PHOTO: X)
Virat Kohli is set to sell his sporting brand, One8 (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 8, 2025 20:59:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

Virat Kohli is selling his sports brand, One8, to Agilitas. He’s also investing Rs 40 crore of his own money to become a minority shareholder in the Bengaluru-based startup.

Virat Kohli Sells One8 to Agilitas

This isn’t Agilitas’ first move. Over a year ago, they picked up Mochiko Shoes, the company behind footwear for brands like Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Asics, Crocs, Decathlon, Clarks, and US Polo.

So, what’s actually in the deal between Kohli and Agilitas? Kohli sells One8, puts in his Rs 40 crore, and in return gets a minority stake in Agilitas. Abhishek Ganguly, the co-founder and CEO of Agilitas, says Kohli’s share lands somewhere in the “mid single digits.”

There’s another catch: Kohli’s partnership with Agilitas is exclusive. He won’t be able to endorse any other sports brand while he’s with them.



Virat Kohli Takes Minority Stake in Agilitas

Ganguly kept the rest of the details close to his chest. Still, Moneycontrol had already reported back in June that Kohli was planning this Rs 40 crore investment as part of a bigger funding round.

This all follows the end of Kohli’s long association with Puma. For seven years, he was their brand ambassador, thanks in part to Ganguly, who used to run Puma India.

That contract, worth around Rs 110 crore, kicked off in 2017 and was supposed to run until 2025. Kohli was set to renew it for a whopping Rs 300 crore, but earlier this year, he walked away and chose Agilitas instead.

Kohli summed it up pretty simply in a social media post: “I could have either been a part of just One8 or been a part of Agilitas.”

And Ganguly says Kohli isn’t worried about the Rs 300 crore he’s leaving behind. He’s looking at the long game and believes being a stakeholder in Agilitas has the potential for much bigger rewards.

ALSO READ: How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Earn In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check Star Batter’s Shockingly Low Match Fee Here

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 8:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Agilitaslatest viral newsOne8 Communevirat kohli’

RELATED News

Smriti Mandhana Back In Training Ahead Of T20Is vs Sri Lanka After Wedding Called Off With Palash Muchhal

‘Be The Man…’ Jemimah Rodrigues’ Cryptic Post Raises Eyebrows After Smriti Mandhana Calls Of Wedding With Palash Muchhal

‘Fully Fit?’ Suryakumar Yadav Gives Big Update On Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya Ahead Of India vs South Africa T20I Series

How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Earn In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check Star Batter’s Shockingly Low Match Fee Here

Lewis Hamilton’s Incredible Podium Run Ends After 19 Years, End Of An Era In F1?

LATEST NEWS

Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled To Thailand Hours After Fire Killed 25, Here’s What We Know

Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

Who Is Mir Yar Baloch? Baloch Leader Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar For ‘Misrepresenting Balochistan’: ‘We Never Celebrated 26/11’

Days After Shanghai Airport Row, MEA Issues Big Statement, Asks China To Assure Indian Travellers Won’t Be Targeted

Merino Brings ‘The Art of Material Living’ to Life at the Architectural Digest Design Show 2025 in Mumbai & Hyderabad

From Controversy To Reinvention: How Rhea Chakraborty Built Rs 40-Crore Clothing Brand Amid Backlash Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death And No Acting Projects

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Y2B Launches Women-Led Growth Initiatives to Strengthen India’s Real Estate Ecosystem

Why Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu Has Been Suspended From Congress? Here’s How A Political Storm Erupted In Punjab

From Youngest State To Global Contender: Telangana Aims For $3 Trillion Economy By 2047

Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup
Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup
Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup
Big Business Move: Virat Kohli Invests ₹40 Crore In Agilitas For Minority Stake, Sells One8 To Bengaluru Startup

QUICK LINKS