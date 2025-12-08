How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Earn In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check Star Batter’s Shockingly Low Match Fee Here

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, the most popular one-day tournament in Indian domestic cricket, is all set to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back.

Although Rohit had earlier on assured his participation in the white-ball tournament a few weeks back, Kohli has also been reported to have agreed to the event as the veteran batters continue to seek to maintain their magnificent run in the single format they are still playing.

BCCI Refutes Forcing Rohit-Kohli to Play Vijay Hazare Trophy

But here is a twist to the tale whereby the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refuted its attempt of compelling the duo to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy should they extend their ODI careers.

A representative of the BCCI in a RevSportz report explained that the board did not instruct Kohli and Rohit to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy; rather it was their decision.

The official shook his head when questioned whether the board prodded them in that direction. It is their decision, it is their decision, said he.

Whether it is the chief of the BCCI selection panel Ajit Agarkar or head coach Gautam Gambhir, they have been forcing players to use the domestic cricket whenever they get free time.

It was this impetus, whether direct or indirect, that caused Kohli and Rohit to participate in Ranji trophy following their unsuccessful tour of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Virat Kohli, the veteran India player, is expected to make a long-awaited debut in the 50 over format with Delhi and the last time he played in that format is in the 2009-10 List A season.

Virat Kohli will play in the Delhi jersey during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and DDCA has confirmed the development. The tournament will start with the 24th of December in Group D where Delhi will be joined with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Services, Railway, Haryana and Gujarat.

How much will Virat Kohli earn in Vijay Hazare Trophy?

The match fee framework by the BCCI on domestic List A matches like the Vijay Hazare Trophy is based on the List A match experience of a player alone.

Players with under 21 List A matches are charged a fee of Rs 40, 000 per match, 21-40 matches attract 50,000 and experienced players such as Virat Kohli attract the highest fee of 60,000.

This stable payment scheme is applicable only to games in the league stage, and reflects the huge disparity between this A+ central contract of Kohli, which contains an annual INR 7 crore retainer and an increased international match fee.

Among seven league matches that Delhi has to play, Kohli will appear only in three. He will be against Andhra Pradesh on December 24, Gujarat on December 26 and against railways on January 6. The amount of money that he may make during the Vijay Hazare Trophy is 1.8 lakh.

After appearing at Ranji Trophy in the season before in BCCI requirements, Kohli will play domestic limited-overs cricket after a gap of over 15 years.

