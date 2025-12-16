IPL 2026 Auction: From Cameron Green To Sarfaraz Khan, Check Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players Here

Indian Premier League (IPL) undergoes some sort of reset after a mega auction last year, and this year the mini auction will be held, in which some franchises will be working to make small changes to their squad, as opposed to a complete revamp.

And again in 2025, the IPL auction will be held offshore, as the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will do so in 2025.

There are 369 players under the hammer in the IPL 2026 mini auction of 77 available slots, of which 31 are of overseas players, and 19 have been added to the list only a day before the event.

The biggest purses are carried by some of the franchises, such as the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings of 64.3 crore and 43.4 crore, respectively, and both teams are aiming to restructure their team after a poor performance last year.

On the other hand, five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, will go into the auction with only 2.75 crore at their disposal to buy a maximum of five overseas slots, inclusive of one overseas.

The team, which had only two players remaining in the run-up to last year’s mega auction, Punjab Kings, has even fewer slots to fill, four of them with Rs 11.5 crore in their coffers.

IPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Sold Players

David Miller: Sold to Delhi Capitals at Rs 2 crore.

Cameron Green: Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at 25.20 crore.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore.

Venkatesh Iyer: Sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 7 crore.

Quinton de Kock: Bidder Mumbai Indians Rs 1 crore.

Ben Duckett: Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs. 2 crore.

Finn Allen: Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 2 crore.

Jacob Duffy: Sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 2 crore.

Matheesha Pathirana: Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at 18 crore.

Anrich Nortje: Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore.

Ravi Bishnoi: Bought by Rajasthan Royals for 7.20 crore.

Akeal Hosein: Bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore.

Auqib Dar: Sold to Delhi Capitals to the tune of Rs 8.40 crore.

Prashant Veer: Chennai Super Kings bought him at 14.20 lakh rupees.

IPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Unsold Players

Jake Fraser-McGurk – Rs 2 crore

Prithvi Shaw – Rs 75 lakh

Devon Conway – Rs 2 crore

Safaraz Khan – Rs 75 lakh

Gus Atkinson – Rs 2 crore

Rachin Ravindra – Rs 2 crore

Liam Livingstone – Rs 2 crore

Wiaan Mulder – Rs 1 crore

Deepak Hooda – Rs 75 lakh

Srikar Bharat – Rs 75 lakh

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – Rs 1.5 crore

Jonny Bairstow – Rs 1 crore

Jamie Smith – Rs 2 crore

Matt Henry – Rs 2 crore

Akash Deep – Rs 1 crore

Shivam Mavi – Rs 75 lakh

Gerald Coetzee – Rs 2 crore

Spencer Johnson – Rs 1.5 crore

Fazalhaq Farooqi – Rs 1 crore

Rahul Chahar – Rs 1 crore

Maheesh Theekshana – Rs 2 crore

Mujeeb Ur Rahman – Rs 2 crore

Atharva Taide – Rs 30 lakh

Anmolpreet Singh – Rs 30 lakh

Abhinav Manohar – Rs 30 lakh

Abhinav Tejrana – Rs 30 lakh

Yash Dhull – Rs 30 lakh

Aarya Desai – Rs 30 lakh

Vijay Shankar – Rs 30 lakh

Rajvardhan Hangargekar- Rs 40 lakh

Mahipal Lomror – Rs 50 lakh

Eden Apple Tom – Rs 30 lakh

The list will be continuously updated. More to follow….

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Why Will Cameron Green Only Pocket Rs.18 Crore Despite Being Sold For Rs.25.2 Crore? Here’s What You Need To Know About The Big Twist