IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Why Will Cameron Green Only Pocket Rs.18 Crore Despite Being Sold For Rs.25.2 Crore? Here’s What You Need To Know About The Big Twist

Cameron Green was the highest bid overseas player in the history of the IPL auction. The Australian all-rounder, on the anticipated lines, launched a fierce bidding war with the Mumbai Indians, making the opening bid.

But this changed to Rajasthan Royals that came in after Mumbai dropped out of the scene. They increased the bar up to more than 13 crores and then dropped out of the deal.

INR 25.20 Crore. The third most expensive player in the history of IPL auction. Cameron Green will play for KKR.

Then Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came in, and the value of Green was increasing exponentially. KKR on the other hand were keen on securing the all-rounder and shelled out a huge sum of Rs 25.2 crore to buy him.

Green topped the homegrown Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) in terms of price per overseas player at an IPL auction, though there is still a catch.

Why will Cameron Green only get Rs. 18 Crore?

Although he will be paid Rs 25.2 crore to be provided with his services, the player will earn Rs 18 crore (USD 1.9 million). The number of bids and the player’s salary should be mutually exclusive, with the former being deducted from the annual player purse of the team.

This is because IPL has a maximum-fee provision, according to which a maximum fee of a foreign player in a mini-auction will be the lesser between the highest retention slab (Rs 18 crore) and the highest price of the last mega-auction (Rs 27 crore to Rishabh Pant in 2025).

