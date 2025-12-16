LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ignored before, Unstoppable Now? Sarfaraz Khan Hammers 15-ball Fifty On IPL 2026 Auction Day, Scores 73 off 22 Balls

As the IPL 2026 auction nears, Sarfaraz Khan's performance might play a major role in attracting franchises' attention. Fast scoring Indian batsmen who consume few balls are always in demand, especially considering the impact player rule that has come into play in IPL.

Sarfaraz Khan Hammers 15-ball Fifty On IPL 2026 Auction Day, Scores 73 off 22 Balls (Image Credit: X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 16, 2025 14:48:26 IST

Sarfaraz Khan has shown up in a very positive way in the auction of IPL 2026 with his brilliant performance for Mumbai. He is one of the most talked about players of the whole domestic season. Sarfaraz was very assertive in his batting and with a very distinct objective, he easily made the fifty runs at the high rate of more than 350, thus, practically leaving the bowlers no margin for error. His innings was really crucial, especially as he was just being considered in connection with his IPL future due to his ex team’s release of him. The knock quickly got noticed and once more, the reputation of Sarfaraz as a powerful middle order batter who could turn the match in a few overs was reaffirmed.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Innings 

The best part of Sarfaraz’s innings was his clean and fearless hitting especially against the fast bowlers. He made the bowler pay for even the slightest of the mistakes, which were either by bowling too short or too full, and then sent the ball to every corner of the ground with great timing and power. Sarfaraz did not just swing the bat, but he combined brute force with clever shot selection, thereby exhibiting a very refined T20 talent. The innings not only raised Mumbai’s total quickly but also proved his competence under pressure, which is a trait that the IPL franchises are always looking for and is also one of the key reasons for making selections in high stakes tournaments.

IPL 2026 Auction

As the IPL 2026 auction nears, Sarfaraz’s performance might play a major role in attracting franchises’ attention. Fast scoring Indian batsmen who consume few balls are always in demand, especially considering the impact-player rule that has come into play in IPL. His already playing level envisagement plus his newly won confidence and glaring hunger combine to make him a possible low cost option for teams that intend to enhance their local batting strength. Certainly, the result of one innings alone would not decide the auction’s outcome but, Sarfaraz Khan’s vibrant performance would definitely act as his talent’s public notification and thus create a repeat of bidding interest when his name is among the ones being auctioned.

Also Read: India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup: Abhigyan Kundu Goes All Guns Blazing, Notches Up Double Hundred Just Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 2:48 PM IST
