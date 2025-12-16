India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup: Abhigyan Kundu Goes All Guns Blazing, Notches Up Double Hundred Just Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Abhigyan Kundu Double Century in ODI: India’s wicket-keeper batter Abhigyan Kundu continued his form in the on-going U19 Asia Cup after he struck a brilliant 209* off 125 deliveries. After being put into bat, India were once again off to a brisk start before captain Ayush Mhatre was undone for 14 off 7.

Mhatre’s opening partner Vaibhav Suryavanshi was back in the groove as he notched up a fifty but he too went back in the hut after scoring 50 off 26. India were 87/3 when Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi joined hands and stitched a partnership of 209. Trivedi missed out on a hundred as he was out for 90 off 106 while Kundu went on to smash the bowling unit all around the park.

𝗗𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗬 💯💯 India U19 batter Abhigyan Kundu smashes a scintillating double hundred off just 1⃣2⃣1⃣ deliveries. 👌 Take a bow! 🙇‍♂️ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/mKbJZlZcj9#MensU19AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/QUPndbtRBh — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2025







Innings Break! A fabulous 2⃣0⃣9⃣*(125) from Abhigyan Kundu guides India U19 to 4⃣0⃣8⃣/7 after 50 overs 👏🙌 Over to our bowlers! Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/mKbJZlZcj9#MensU19AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/9hBNRC6KcG — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2025







India eventually posted a mammoth 408/7 in 50 overs. Muhammad Akram was the pick of the bowlers who scalped a fifer for 89 runs in 10 overs. N Sathnakumaran and Jaashwin Krishnamurthi also picked up one wicket each.

India came into this match on the back of two stunning wins in their previous two games. They first defeated UAE and then thumped Pakistan.

