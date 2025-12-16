LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup: Abhigyan Kundu Goes All Guns Blazing, Notches Up Double Hundred Just Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Abhigyan Kundu Double Century in ODI: Abhigyan Kundu struck a double ton against Malaysia in the U19 Asia Cup. India came into the match on the back of two wins in two previous games against UAE and Pakistan respectively.

Abhigyan Kundu. (Photo Credits: X)
Abhigyan Kundu. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 16, 2025 14:39:13 IST

 Abhigyan Kundu Double Century in ODI: India’s wicket-keeper batter Abhigyan Kundu continued his form in the on-going U19 Asia Cup after he struck a brilliant 209* off 125 deliveries. After being put into bat, India were once again off to a brisk start before captain Ayush Mhatre was undone for 14 off 7.

Mhatre’s opening partner Vaibhav Suryavanshi was back in the groove as he notched up a fifty but he too went back in the hut after scoring 50 off 26. India were 87/3 when Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi joined hands and stitched a partnership of 209. Trivedi missed out on a hundred as he was out for 90 off 106 while Kundu went on to smash the bowling unit all around the park.





India eventually posted a mammoth 408/7 in 50 overs. Muhammad Akram was the pick of the bowlers who scalped a fifer for 89 runs in 10 overs. N Sathnakumaran and Jaashwin Krishnamurthi also picked up one wicket each.

India came into this match on the back of two stunning wins in their previous two games. They first defeated UAE and then thumped Pakistan. 

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 2:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS