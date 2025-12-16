LIVE TV
India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blazes To Quick 50, Falls To Brilliant Catch

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's rapid fifty against Malaysia was another big chapter added to his age. Though he did not get another big score this time, his capability to turn the game around quickly with his aggressive but calculative batting is still very much noticed by the cricket fans and talent scouts as the U19 Asia Cup is happening.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 16, 2025 12:53:16 IST

India’s thrilling young batting gem Vaibhav Suryavanshi shone through in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup with a magnificent exhibition of power hitting and aggressive strokeplay. The young batter, with a left handed stance, reached a flying fifty in a mere 25 balls against Malaysia, by hitting three big sixes and five nice fours, as he completely controlled the bowling attack and made the opposition bowlers feel the heat right from the beginning.

His innings was a display of determination and assurance, emphasizing his capacity to overpower the bowlers in the shortest format and strengthening his recognition as one of India’s most gifted young batters in the tournament. Suryavanshi’s destruction of the bowling attack was dazzling but was cut short by a spectacular fielding incident. One of the match’s most interesting moments, a stunning catch, got the young Indian player out and that was the end of what could have been a winning inning if he had continued to play.

The catch, although, did not let him go past his easy fifty but still, his performance was a reminder of his growing technical skill and mental toughness during high pressure situations. The catch was a superb illustration of the fierce rivalry and the physical prowess that characterized the U19 Asia Cup, where occasionally fielding was equally important as batting or bowling. Suryavanshi’s stellar show in this match was a clear indication of his being an essential part of the Indian youth cricket team.

India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup

He was already recognized with his excellent performance in the tournament including an unbelievable 171 against UAE which was full of big hits, his rapid fifty against Malaysia was another big chapter added to his age. Though he did not get another big score this time, his capability to turn the game around quickly with his aggressive but calculative batting is still very much noticed by the cricket fans and talent scouts as the U19 Asia Cup is happening.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 12:53 PM IST
india national under-19 cricket team vs malaysia national under-19india u19 vs malaysia u19India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cupvaibhav suryavanshi

QUICK LINKS