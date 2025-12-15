Top 3 Biggest IPL Auction Steals Under ₹1 Crore That Created Players into Superstars

The IPL auctions are a stage for the big stars, but the real talent is in finding the underrated gems. The three purchases made below ₹1 crore were indeed epic returns that changed the franchises and the players’ careers.​

1. Hardik Pandya (₹10 Lakh, MI, 2015)

The Mumbai Indians acquired the unpolished diamond Hardik Pandya for a mere ₹10 lakh only. The first match’s impact with the bat of 61 runs off 31 balls set the star’s journey with the team, later on, turning him into a match-winner, a captain, and the star of India.​

2. Dwayne Bravo (₹92 Lakh, CSK, 2011)

The Chennai Super Kings bought Dwayne Bravo from the Mumbai Indians for ₹92 lakh. This all-rounder not only dominated the T20 format but also collected 183 wickets and was recognised as the purple cap holder for CSK over the seasons.

3. Rinku Singh (₹80 Lakh, KKR, 2018)

KKR bought the left-handed batsman Rinku Singh for ₹80 lakh. He proved to be the ending artist with the bat by hitting five sixes in one over and leading KKR’s playoff run as the franchise face.

The buys clearly show that scouting is the better option than spending huge sums at the auction. The franchises managed to invest little and still get the most out of their players by utilising their talents and thereby proving the saying ‘value is more than price’ in the case of IPL. The teams are still on the lookout for such hidden treasures before the 2026 auctions.

