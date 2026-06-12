Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: US Downs 2 Iranian Drones After Trump Cancelled Planned Iran Strikes, Claims Deal Near

Trump cancels planned Iran strikes, cites progress in talks as Gulf tensions rise and three Indians die off Oman. Photo: AI

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: US President Donald Trump announced that he has cancelled military strikes against Iran that were scheduled for Friday night, claiming that discussions with Tehran had advanced significantly and that a deal could soon be finalized. However, Iran has not officially confirmed that any agreement has been reached. While reports from Iranian media suggested Tehran may be inclined to approve the proposed arrangement, the country’s government has yet to issue a formal response. The development comes hours after Trump threatened of additional military action, saying that the US would eventually seize Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export hub, and take “total control” of the country’s oil and gas sector.

Trump Cancels Military Action

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had called off the planned military operation after discussions with Iran received approval at the highest levels of the Iranian leadership.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump wrote.

He further stated that the “discussions and final points” had received approval from multiple countries, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt, among others.

Naval Blockade to Continue

Despite announcing the cancellation of the strikes, Trump said the naval blockade would remain in place until the proposed agreement is formally completed.

“The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized – Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” he said.

Is Strait of Hormuz Closed?

Iran’s military announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed to all marine traffic. The announcement was contradicted by the US Central Command, which maintained that the strategic waterway remained open. Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that Tehran was likely to approve the proposed agreement, although no official confirmation has been issued by Iranian authorities.

3 Indian Nationals Killed in Attack Off Oman Coast

Three Indian nationals were killed after the US military fired at a Palau-flagged tanker off the coast of Oman, according to India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The incident drew strong criticism from Iran, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei condemning the attack and accusing Washington of targeting Indian commercial shipping.

Baghaei described the US action as “armed robbery and state piracy” and called for international accountability.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased sailors and extended sympathies to India.

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote, “The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government.”

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