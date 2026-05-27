Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US-Iran Deal Is 'One Word Away,' Sources Say It Is 90% COMPLETE
Iran has threatened to “take a far more serious” action to the retaliation in case of any further attacks on the country, which may cross the regional boundaries. Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei, meanwhile, said Tehran’s negotiators should take to the table with the Americans “from a position of victorious power” or they would be “weakening Iran’s strategic position” by making concessions.
Tensions also escalated between Iran and the UAE over the UAE’s allegations of Iran’s “terrorist attacks” on Gulf nations, which continued in contravention of international law. In response, Iran accused the UAE of backing military operations against the Islamic republic, alleging to have evidence of regional military cooperation.
Ahead of the fresh attacks by the US against IRGC and Iran, the Iranian foreign ministry has accused Washington of breaking the truce. The ministry added that Tehran will also respond and continue to “defend” itself from such attacks.
As peace negotiations continue, Tehran has demanded the release of $24 billion in frozen funds. In addition, Iran’s officials have said the only obstacle left in the talks is releasing the frozen assets.
As the negotiations went on, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that Washington’s position on the deal and its needs is “well stated.” There would be “either a good deal or no deal at all,” the top U.S. diplomat added.
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US President Donald Trump posts on Truth Social:
Lebanese authorities reported that Israel’s airstrikes on southern Lebanon had killed 31 civilians on Tuesday, amid reports of increased Israeli attacks despite the presence of a truce agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. According to a statement released by Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, the dead included four children and three women. Additionally, there were 40 wounded civilians. Fourteen individuals were reportedly killed in Burj al-Shamali, near the city of Tyre.
US-IRAN DEAL ‘ONE WORD AWAY’… ‘90% COMPLETE’ — Fox’s Watters pic.twitter.com/sBQN4Yi4GW
— RT (@RT_com) May 27, 2026