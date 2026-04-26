Highlights | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL Win By 4 Wickets

ISL vs MUL Live Score PSL 2026: Catch ISL vs MUL Live Score, ISL vs MUL live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of ISL vs MUL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans AS IT HAPPENED PSL 2026: In an exciting PSL match, Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by four wickets after a well-planned chase. Mark Chapman was the star of the show with the bat. Earlier, Multan Sultans scored 192 runs and lost seven wickets, thanks to a quick start from Sahibzada Farhan and Steven Smith. Islamabad’s bowlers slowed things down in the middle overs, but Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Arafat Minhas hit well at the end to help Multan finish strong. Islamabad lost a few early wickets in response, but they were able to rebuild their innings thanks to a strong partnership between Shadab Khan and Chapman. Their stand kept the chase going and made things less stressful. Chapman then took charge in the last few overs, finishing unbeaten with 69 runs off just 33 balls, including four fours and six sixes. His innings that won the match helped Islamabad win by four wickets. Both teams played hard cricket the whole time, but in the end, Chapman’s brilliance made the difference. Stay tuned for ISL vs MUL live score, ISL vs MUL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster ISL vs MUL encounter here on NewsX.
Islamabad United secured a four-wicket win over Multan Sultans after a well-managed chase in an exciting PSL encounter, with Mark Chapman starring with the bat.Multan Sultans earlier posted 192/7, thanks to a fast start from Sahibzada Farhan and Steven Smith. Although Islamabad’s bowlers slowed things down in the middle overs, late hitting from Mohammad Wasim Jr and Arafat Minhas helped Multan finish strongly.In reply, Islamabad lost a couple of early wickets but rebuilt their innings through a valuable partnership between Shadab Khan and Chapman. Their stand kept the chase on track and eased the pressure.Chapman then took control in the...
Islamabad United made a positive start in the chase, reaching 10/0 after the first over as Devon Conway struck two early boundaries off Mohammad Imran Randhawa.Muhammad Ismail hit back in the second over by dismissing Sameer Minhas for 1, but Conway and new batter Mohsin Riaz kept the scoreboard moving. United were 16/1 after two overs.Conway continued to attack in the third over, helping Islamabad move to 22/1. Mohsin settled in as the pair rotated strike well.The fourth over brought momentum for United as Mohsin smashed two fours and Conway added another boundary. Islamabad surged to 36/1 after four overs.Peter...
Multan Sultans kept the scoreboard moving after the halfway mark and reached 98/2 after 11 overs, with Shan Masood leading the charge through a six off Chris Green.Imad Wasim struck in the 12th over as Josh Philippe departed for 11, but Multan still crossed the 100-run mark to move to 103/3. Ashton Turner then arrived and added quick runs.Chris Green removed Turner for 9 in the 13th over after the batter smashed a six, leaving Multan at 113/4. Shan Masood continued to anchor the innings, while Arafat Minhas joined him in the middle.Shadab Khan and Green kept things under control...