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LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL, MUL Clash In Battle For 2nd Spot

🕒 Updated: April 26, 2026 18:55:09 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

ISL vs MUL Live Score PSL 2026: Catch ISL vs MUL Live Score, ISL vs MUL live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of ISL vs MUL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo X
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo X

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: The last game of the Pakistan Super League 2026 league stage will be between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on April 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Even though both teams are already in the playoffs, this game is still very important because it could decide the final standings in the top two and the path to the PSL final. Fans can expect a high-stakes fight between two evenly matched teams that want to keep their momentum going into the knockout stage. Stay tuned for ISL vs MUL live score, ISL vs MUL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster ISL vs MUL encounter here on NewsX.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United is in third place on the points table going into this important game. They have won five of their nine league games so far. They have had some great moments during the campaign, with aggressive batting and disciplined bowling.

If Islamabad wins this match, they could move up to second place, which would give them a great chance to qualify for Qualifier 1. That would give them two chances to get to the final, which makes this match very important.

United will depend on their experienced core to come through when the going gets tough. Their batting order can put up good scores, and their bowling unit has often stepped up when it mattered most. Islamabad will think they have a good chance of moving into the top two if they can handle the pressure and play as a team.

Multan Sultans

The Multan Sultans are currently in second place on the table with six wins out of nine games. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament once again, and they will do everything they can to keep their spot with another strong performance.

If Multan wins here, they will stay in second place and may even set up a Qualifier 1 match against Peshawar Zalmi. The Sultans have been successful because their top-order batsmen are reliable and their bowlers can control games at all stages.

They will try to keep their momentum going into the playoffs and not fall behind in the standings. Multan will want to show that they are in charge early on in this game because they are feeling good about themselves.

Pitch Report

The National Stadium field in Karachi should be a fair fight between the bat and the ball. Once batters get used to the conditions, they will probably be able to score more easily. This makes partnerships important in the middle overs.

The new ball might move a little when fast bowlers use it, especially when the lights are on. This could make the first few overs very important. If there is a chance of dew later in the evening, teams that win the toss may want to chase.

Head-To-Head

Over the years, these two teams have fought hard against each other. Islamabad United has won 10 of the 19 times they have played Multan Sultans, while Multan Sultans have won 9 times. There have been no ties or no results in any matches.

Live Updates

  • 18:52 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Updates: Pitch Report

    The National Stadium pitch in Karachi is expected to offer a balanced contest for both batters and bowlers. Run-scoring should become easier once batters settle, making middle-over partnerships valuable. Pacers could get some early movement with the new ball, especially under lights, so the powerplay may be crucial. With possible dew later in the game, the toss-winning side may prefer to bowl first.

  • 18:51 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Live Updates: Head-To-Head Record

    These two sides have shared a closely contested rivalry over the years. In their 19 previous meetings, Islamabad United hold a slight advantage with 10 victories, while Multan Sultans have claimed nine wins. None of their encounters have ended in a tie or no result.

  • 18:49 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Live: MUL Preview

    Multan Sultans enter this match in second place after winning six of their nine league fixtures. They have once again been among the most consistent sides in the competition and will aim to hold their position with another strong display.

    A win would secure second spot and could set up a Qualifier 1 clash with Peshawar Zalmi. Their success has come from a dependable top order and a bowling attack capable of controlling every phase of the innings.

    With confidence high, Multan will look to carry winning momentum into the playoffs and make a strong start in this contest.

  • 18:48 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Live Score and Updates: ISL Preview

    Islamabad United head into this key clash in third place after winning five of their nine league matches. They have impressed this season with attacking batting displays and a disciplined bowling unit.

    A victory in this contest could lift them to second spot, securing a place in Qualifier 1 and giving them two opportunities to reach the final.

    United will look to their experienced players to deliver in a pressure game. With a strong batting lineup and dependable bowlers, they have a solid chance of finishing in the top two if they produce a complete team performance.

  • 18:29 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the PSL 2026 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans all the way from the National Stadium in Karachi! 

LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL, MUL Clash In Battle For 2nd Spot

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LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL, MUL Clash In Battle For 2nd Spot

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LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL, MUL Clash In Battle For 2nd Spot
LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL, MUL Clash In Battle For 2nd Spot
LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL, MUL Clash In Battle For 2nd Spot
LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL, MUL Clash In Battle For 2nd Spot

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