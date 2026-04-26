LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL, MUL Clash In Battle For 2nd Spot

ISL vs MUL Live Score PSL 2026: Catch ISL vs MUL Live Score, ISL vs MUL live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of ISL vs MUL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: The last game of the Pakistan Super League 2026 league stage will be between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on April 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Even though both teams are already in the playoffs, this game is still very important because it could decide the final standings in the top two and the path to the PSL final. Fans can expect a high-stakes fight between two evenly matched teams that want to keep their momentum going into the knockout stage. Stay tuned for ISL vs MUL live score, ISL vs MUL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster ISL vs MUL encounter here on NewsX.
Multan Sultans enter this match in second place after winning six of their nine league fixtures. They have once again been among the most consistent sides in the competition and will aim to hold their position with another strong display.
A win would secure second spot and could set up a Qualifier 1 clash with Peshawar Zalmi. Their success has come from a dependable top order and a bowling attack capable of controlling every phase of the innings.
With confidence high, Multan will look to carry winning momentum into the playoffs and make a strong start in this contest.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the PSL 2026 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans all the way from the National Stadium in Karachi!