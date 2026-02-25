LIVE TV
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE | KAR vs JK LIVE SCORE, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 2 LIVE Updates: Pundir, Samad Off to Cautious Start For JK, KAR Look For Early Breakthrough | JK 293/2

🕒 Updated: February 25, 2026 10:00:35 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

KAR vs JK Ranji Trophy 2026 LIVE score: Catch all the live scores and updates from the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir here on NewsX. You can watch the live streaming of the Ranji Trophy 2026 final between KAR and JK on the JioHotstar OTT platform.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 2 LIVE (Photo Credits: X)
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 2 LIVE (Photo Credits: X)

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir LIVE SCORE, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final LIVE updates: After winning the toss, Jammu and Kashmir chose to bat first and ended the first day at 284/2. Shubham Pundir notched up a brilliant hundred while Yawer Hassan hit 88. Abdul Samad also struck a fifty as J&K ended the day in a commanding position. Prasidh Krishna scalped both the wickets for Karnataka. 

Squads

Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir Mir, Rohit K Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Mujtaba Yousuf, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, Dikshant Kundal

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna( bw), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aneesh KV, Mohsin Khan, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Krishnan Shrijith, Dhruv Prabhakar

KAR vs JK Ranji Trophy 2026 LIVE SCORE and Updates

Live Updates

  • 09:54 (IST) 25 Feb 2026

    Ranji Trophy Final LIVE

    Prasidh Krishna who scalped both the wickets yesterday will play a key role today as well. He is getting that movement and bounce to trouble the batters. Karnataka need to break this partnership. Both Pundir and Samad have been very cautious in this first hour. NOT TAKING ANY CHANCES!

  • 09:38 (IST) 25 Feb 2026

    JK vs KAR LIVE SCORE

    The track doesn’t really have much for the bowlers to be honest. Karnataka bowlers have been working hard to find the breakthrough. This half an hour is once again very important. They have the new ball and that slight movement might do the trick.

  • 09:37 (IST) 25 Feb 2026

  • 09:36 (IST) 25 Feb 2026

    Ranji Trophy Final LIVE

    Hello and Welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of Day 2 of the Ranji trophy Final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir

