LIVE | KAR vs JK LIVE SCORE, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 2 LIVE Updates: Pundir, Samad Off to Cautious Start For JK, KAR Look For Early Breakthrough | JK 293/2

KAR vs JK Ranji Trophy 2026 LIVE score: Catch all the live scores and updates from the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir here on NewsX.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 2 LIVE (Photo Credits: X)

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir LIVE SCORE, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final LIVE updates: After winning the toss, Jammu and Kashmir chose to bat first and ended the first day at 284/2. Shubham Pundir notched up a brilliant hundred while Yawer Hassan hit 88. Abdul Samad also struck a fifty as J&K ended the day in a commanding position. Prasidh Krishna scalped both the wickets for Karnataka.

Squads

Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir Mir, Rohit K Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Mujtaba Yousuf, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, Dikshant Kundal

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna( bw), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aneesh KV, Mohsin Khan, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Krishnan Shrijith, Dhruv Prabhakar

KAR vs JK Ranji Trophy 2026 LIVE SCORE and Updates