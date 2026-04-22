Highlights | Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousaf Quide Zalmi To 7-Wicket Win After Ali Raza’s Hat-Trick Stole The Show

KK vs PZ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Karachi vs Peshawar live streaming on Tapmad.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Score: Kusal Mendis continued his fine form in PSL 2026 with an unbeaten knock of 80 runs. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper, along with Farhan Yousaf, guided Peshawar Zalmi to a 7-wicket win to keep their undefeated record in the season alive. Yousaf, too, struck a fifty after coming to the crease in a tense situation. Mendis and Yousaf put together a 119-run stand for the fourth wicket to win the clash for the Babar Azam-led side.
Earlier, Jason Roy and Azam Khan played top knocks in the first innings to power Karachi Kings to a score of 182 runs. Meanwhile, Ali Raza picked up a hat-trick in the final over, and the 18-year-old created history to become the youngest player to take a hat-trick in the PSL. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Quetta PSL encounter here on NewsX.
Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first in this day game in Lahore against Peshawar Zalmi. The Kings are once again bolstered by their captain, David Warner, returning to the playing XI. The Kings have dearly missed the Australian batter in the past few games, where they have come short on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, the high-flying Peshawar Zalmi are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs. The Kings are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive losses. Meanwhile, their opponents have yet to lose a game so far in the season.
Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood
Peshawar Zalmi: James Vince, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza
David Warner (C), Saad Baig (wk), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Azam Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Hamza, Rizwanullah
Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Brian Bennett, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali
Peshawar Zalmi keep their undefeated streak alive as Farhan Yousaf finished off in style for the Babar Azam-led side. Yousaf struck a couple of fours and a six to win the clash by seven wickets. In the process, he also reached his half-century.
The match is going down to the wire as the Peshawar Zalmi need 27 runs to win in the last 18 balls. Kusal Mendis, having scored 73 runs in 39 balls holds the key for the Zalmi to see them through the chase. Meanwhile, for the David Warner-led side dismissing Kusal Mendis will be the top priority.
Kusal Mendis has continued his fine form in the PSL 2026. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter completed his half-century in the 14th over. He reached the milestone in 28 balls with a double. Mendis struck a four on the last ball of the 14th over.
Both Kusal Mendis and Farhan Yousef are putting up a crucial stand as the Peshawar Zalmi continue their fightback. The two batters have scored 27 runs in 21 balls during their time at the crease. However, despite the two batters scoring boundaries at will the required rate has continued to jump.
The Peshawar Zalmi have continued to lose the plot as they lost their third wicket. Zalmi lost Aaron Hardie for a low score as Khushdil Shah struck in the eighth over. 10 runs came of the over, as Kusal Mendis struck a six on the first ball of the over.