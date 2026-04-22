Highlights | Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousaf Quide Zalmi To 7-Wicket Win After Ali Raza’s Hat-Trick Stole The Show

KK vs PZ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Karachi vs Peshawar live streaming on Tapmad.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Score: Kusal Mendis continued his fine form in PSL 2026 with an unbeaten knock of 80 runs. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper, along with Farhan Yousaf, guided Peshawar Zalmi to a 7-wicket win to keep their undefeated record in the season alive. Yousaf, too, struck a fifty after coming to the crease in a tense situation. Mendis and Yousaf put together a 119-run stand for the fourth wicket to win the clash for the Babar Azam-led side.

Earlier, Jason Roy and Azam Khan played top knocks in the first innings to power Karachi Kings to a score of 182 runs. Meanwhile, Ali Raza picked up a hat-trick in the final over, and the 18-year-old created history to become the youngest player to take a hat-trick in the PSL. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Quetta PSL encounter here on NewsX.

Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first in this day game in Lahore against Peshawar Zalmi. The Kings are once again bolstered by their captain, David Warner, returning to the playing XI. The Kings have dearly missed the Australian batter in the past few games, where they have come short on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, the high-flying Peshawar Zalmi are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs. The Kings are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive losses. Meanwhile, their opponents have yet to lose a game so far in the season.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Playing XI

Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Peshawar Zalmi: James Vince, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza

Karachi Kings Squad

David Warner (C), Saad Baig (wk), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Azam Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Hamza, Rizwanullah

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Brian Bennett, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali