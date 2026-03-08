LIVE TV
LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi All England Open 2026 Badminton Final Live Score: Indian Star Eyes Historic Maiden Title in Birmingham

LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi All England Open 2026 Badminton Final Live Score: Indian Star Eyes Historic Maiden Title in Birmingham

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi LIVE Score and Updates, All England Open 2026 Final: Lakshya Sen stands on the brink of history at the All England Open 2026 in Birmingham. The World No.12 has fought through a brutal draw, defeating top names like Shi Yuqi and Li Shi Feng to reach the final of the sport’s oldest and most prestigious tournament. Battling injuries, cramps and long matches along the way, the Indian shuttler has once again carried the nation’s hopes on his shoulders. Now, only one match separates him from glory. If Sen defeats Lin Chun-Yi in the final, he will become just the third Indian after Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to win the legendary All England title. Catch the Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi live score and updates here

Live Updates

  • 17:59 (IST) 08 Mar 2026

    Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi LIVE Score: 7-6

    And the giant killer Sen gets the lead back with some brilliant smashes. He is coming on the back of a 90-minute battle against Victor Lai, but fatigue? Not at all! 

  • 17:56 (IST) 08 Mar 2026

    Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi LIVE Score: 4-6

    The match is underway, and World No. 11 Lin Chun-Yi has started aggressively, taking an early 7–4 lead in the opening game. Lakshya Sen, however, is standing his ground and refusing to back down, despite struggling with bristers on his toe. 

  • 17:53 (IST) 08 Mar 2026

    Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi LIVE Score: Hello And Welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the All England Open 2026 final match. India’s lone warrior Lakshya Sen will be aiming for his maiden and India’s first since 2001 title in Birmingham today. But, his opponent Lin Chun-Yi is really tough, who holds a 4-0 lead in their head-to-head. So, buckle up! it’s going to a thrilling hour! Stay tuned for live updates! 

  • 17:50 (IST) 08 Mar 2026

    Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi LIVE Score and Updates, All England Open 2026 Final: Lakshya Sen stands on the brink of history at the All England Open 2026 in Birmingham. The World No.12 has fought through a brutal draw, defeating top names like Shi Yuqi and Li Shi Feng to reach the final of the sport’s oldest and most prestigious tournament. Battling injuries, cramps and long matches along the way, the Indian shuttler has once again carried the nation’s hopes on his shoulders. Now, only one match separates him from glory. If Sen defeats Lin Chun-Yi in the final, he...

