LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi All England Open 2026 Badminton Final Live Score: Indian Star Eyes Historic Maiden Title in Birmingham

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi All England Open 2026 Badminton Final

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi LIVE Score and Updates, All England Open 2026 Final: Lakshya Sen stands on the brink of history at the All England Open 2026 in Birmingham. The World No.12 has fought through a brutal draw, defeating top names like Shi Yuqi and Li Shi Feng to reach the final of the sport’s oldest and most prestigious tournament. Battling injuries, cramps and long matches along the way, the Indian shuttler has once again carried the nation’s hopes on his shoulders. Now, only one match separates him from glory. If Sen defeats Lin Chun-Yi in the final, he will become just the third Indian after Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to win the legendary All England title. Catch the Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi live score and updates here

