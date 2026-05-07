LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its website very soon. More than 18 lakh students who took the board exams are waiting for their results. The officials say that the results will probably be out in the week of May 2026.
The CBSE also gives marksheets through DigiLocker. To download it, students should
This digital marksheet is valid for college admissions and other official purposes.
Students can download the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 in the online mode. They can also check the score sheet of cbse.gov.in on the official website. For downloading the result, students have to enter the following data:
This information needs to be entered in the accurate mode, as in the admit card, so that the mark sheet can be evaluated and downloaded.
The CBSE said that the Class 12 results are on schedule and will likely be out in the week of May. The Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there are no issues with the evaluation process.
In the past the results were usually out in the week of the month. This time students should wait for the official announcement from the board.
According to the official figures, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared in the third week of May.