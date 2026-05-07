LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its website very soon. More than 18 lakh students who took the board exams are waiting for their results. The officials say that the results will probably be out in the week of May 2026.

Read more