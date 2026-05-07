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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

🕒 Updated: May 7, 2026 11:23:51 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its website very soon. More than 18 lakh students who took the board exams are waiting for their results. The officials say that the results will probably be out in the week of May 2026. 

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Live Updates

  • 11:23 (IST) 07 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to download the CBSE marksheet through DigiLocker?

    The CBSE also gives marksheets through DigiLocker. To download it, students should

    • Go to digilocker.gov.in.
    • Open the app.
    • Then they should use their number to log in or register.
    • After that, they should enter their CBSE details, such as their roll number and school number.
    • Then they should go to the Issued Documents. 
    • Download their CBSE Class 12 marksheet.

    This digital marksheet is valid for college admissions and other official purposes.

  • 11:15 (IST) 07 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check the CBSE 12th Result 2026 online?

    • To check the result students should
    • Visit the CBSE results website
    • Then they should click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.
    • Next, they should enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.
    • After that they should click on ‘submit’
    • Verify their result
    • Students should also download their results.
    • Save a copy for future use.
  • 11:14 (IST) 07 May 2026

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: What login credentials are required to download marksheet?

    Students can download the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 in the online mode. They can also check the score sheet of cbse.gov.in on the official website. For downloading the result, students have to enter the following data:

    • Roll number
    • Date of birth
    • Admit card ID
    • School number

    This information needs to be entered in the accurate mode, as in the admit card, so that the mark sheet can be evaluated and downloaded.

  • 11:04 (IST) 07 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When will CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 be declared

    The CBSE said that the Class 12 results are on schedule and will likely be out in the week of May. The Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there are no issues with the evaluation process.

    In the past the results were usually out in the week of the month. This time students should wait for the official announcement from the board.

    According to the official figures, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared in the third week of May.

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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