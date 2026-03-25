LIVE | NZ vs SA Live Score Today New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team, 5th T20I Updates: A High-Voltage Series Decider Awaits The Two Teams

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NZ vs SA 5th T20I Live Score and Updates: New Zealand and South Africa will clash in a high-stakes series decider. It has been a closely contested series between the two nations. The Proteas landed the first blow, winning the first match of the series. The hosts then bounced back, winning the next two games to take the lead in the series. However, in the fourth match, with the Blackcaps missing out on crucial players, the Proteas managed to level the series by registering a 19-run win in Wellington.

As the two teams gear up for the series decider, one thing is certain: there will be no shortage of action in Christchurch. Stay tuned for NZ vs SA live score, live cricket score, NZ vs SA live cricket score, live score, NZ vs SA live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NZ vs SA encounter here on NewsX.

New Zealand Preview

New Zealand’s leading run-scorers in the series, Devon Conway and Tom Latham, missed out on the previous game. While Conway will miss the series-decider as well, Latham is expected to return to the side as the stand-in skipper. The Kiwis are without their regular captain, Mitchell Santner, for the last two games as he has already joined the Mumbai Indians before the IPL 2026. The hosts could field a lone-man spin-attack featuring Cole McConchie. In the absence of regular bowling attack leaders like Santner, Matt Henry, and Ish Sodhi, the hosts will turn to Ben Sears to continue his fine form. The right-arm pacer has already picked up six wickets in the series so far.

South Africa Preview

For South Africa, the ongoing series has been a medium to test players from the domestic circuit. They have successfully tested some of the young prospects. Connor Esterhuizen has been one of the revelations of the tour for the Proteas. The right-handed batter is leading the run-scoring charts, having scored 125 in four games. Esterhuizen has been the top scorer for South Africa in the two games they have won in the series.

In the bowling department, skipper Keshav Maharaj and Gerald Coetzee have been crucial. Both of the bowlers have picked up six wickets each. However, it is Coetzee, with an economy of only 6.47 runs per over, who has managed to exert a lot of pressure on the New Zealand batters.

New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham (C and wk), Katene Clark, Tim Robinson, James Neesham, Dane Cleaver, Bevon Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Jayden Lennox

South Africa Squad

Keshav Maharaj (C), Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena

NZ vs SA: Head To Head

South Africa holds a massive lead when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams. The Proteas have won 14 of the 24 T20Is these teams have played against each other.