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LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

🕒 Updated: May 6, 2026 19:36:05 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Punjab Kings batters will be under pressure to halt a worrying slide when they face a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Punjab, which had emerged as the team to beat with six wins on the trot, stumbled in the last two matches and both the defeats exposed frailties they would be keen to address swiftly. Stay tuned for SRH vs PBKS live score, live score today, live cricket score, IPL live score, IPL 2026 live score, SRH vs PBKS live match updates, IPL 2026 live cricket updates, SRH vs PBKS live streaming, IPL live match streaming, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SRH vs PBKS encounter here on NewsX. 

Despite leading the standings with 13 points from nine games, the margin for error has narrowed considerably, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans all within touching distance, just a point behind. Punjab’s recent dip can largely be attributed to a loss of rhythm. Their explosive performances with the bat had covered up for an inconsistent bowling unit much of the season, but the cracks have now begun to show. 

Third-placed Sunrisers, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back from a seven-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders that snapped their five-match winning streak. The loss also cost the Pat Cummins-led side a chance to move to the top of the table. Their batting, barring contributions from Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, failed to fire in that game. 

SRH vs PBKS Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar. 
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.

Live Updates

  • 17:42 (IST) 06 May 2026

    SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today: Big Battle Coming Up!

    Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of match no. 49 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad here on NewsX

LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

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LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

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LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

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