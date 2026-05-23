Highlights | LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s Century Powers Punjab Kings To 7-Wicket Victory

LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Catch LSG vs PBKS Live Score, LSG vs PBKS live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings League match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Lucknow here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of LSG vs PBKS on OTT platform and mobile app JioHotstar.

LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Gants vs Punjab Kings AS IT HAPPENED IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock as Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets on Saturday to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive. Iyer’s 101 not out off 51 balls helped PBKS chase down a target of 197 in 18 overs. Prabhsimran Singh also hit 69 off 39 to aid the cause. Josh Inglis earlier blasted 72 off 44 deliveries to power LSG to 196 for six. Inglis and Ayush Badoni (43 off 18) brought LSG back into the game with a 49-run partnership after LSG were reeling at 20 for 2. Badoni missed out on a half-century but Inglis went deep into his innings, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Abdul Samad played a crucial knock down the order scoring 37 not out off 20. Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets each. Stay tuned for LSG vs PBKS live score, LSG vs PBKS live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LSG vs PBKS encounter here on NewsX.

LSG looking to avoid bottom spot

Lucknow Super Giants have had a forgettable season so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a mere eight points from 13 matches. Their campaign has been a lot of inconsistency with bat and ball. LSG come into the encounter following a thumping seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals where they failed to defend a massive total of 221. The hosts have nothing to play for other than pride and will be hoping to end their season on a high with a morale-boosting victory in front of their home crowd.

PBKS Fighting To Keep Going

Punjab Kings are in a massive slump in form at the worst possible time. Last season’s finalists have lost six in a row and are in must-win territory. Despite the bad run, PBKS still sit fifth in the standings with 13 points and can remain in playoff contention with a win in Lucknow. Pressure will be on but PBKS will hope their experienced players come to the fore in a crunch match.

Pitch Report

Ekana Stadium has had one of the most even surfaces in IPL 2026. Unlike several high-scoring venues this season, the Lucknow pitch has been such that it has involved both the batters and the bowlers. Only twice this year have scores over 200 been posted at the venue hinting at another competitive contest where smart batting and disciplined bowling could prove decisive.