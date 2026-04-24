Michael Jackson Movie, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Release Live Updates: IMDb Rating, Reviews, Audience Reactions & Box Office

Michael Jackson Movie, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Release Live Updates (PHOTO: IMDB)

Michael Jackson Movie, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Release Live Updates: Thank god it’s Friday again and hence, we have a slew of releases on the day. From Michael Jackson’s biopic to Bollywood’s romcom Ginny Weds Sunny 2, we bring to you a range of films that hit screens today. Titled Michael, the biographical film on the ‘King of pop’ is scheduled to release in theaters and IMAX on April 24. Helmed by Antoine Fuqua and headlined by Jaafar Jackson, the movie is produced by Lionsgate. The film explores Michael Jackson’s life from his time in the Jackson 5 to his career as the biggest entertainer in the world. Interestingly, Jaafar Jackson is the son of Jermaine Jackson and nephew of Michael Jackson.

Next in the list is Ginny Weds Sunny 2. Directed by Prasshant Jha, the comedy drama features Yami Gautam, Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr and Vikrant Massey in key roles. The story revolves around a gruff professional wrestler whose solitary life takes an unexpected turn after he crosses paths with an effervescent young woman. Her zest for life challenges everything the man thought he knew about himself. This movie too releases today.

Next in Ott release of actor Anil Kapoor is bringing back his hit series, ‘24’, on streaming platforms, and fans couldn’t be more excited. This series, ‘24’, follows Kapoor as the Chief of the Anti-Terrorist Unit, who has to race against the clock to save the youngest Prime Minister from being assassinated. It is a spy thriller filled with action, suspense, and plot twists that will definitely keep you hooked till the end. This critically acclaimed series had originally aired between October 4, 2013, and December 21, 2013. The show is an Indian adaptation of an American series with the same name. This is OTT release telecasted in Jio Hotstar from April 24, 2026.

Gedela Raju Kakinada Taluka (Telugu)

Gedela Raju Kakinada Taluka is an upcoming Telugu action-crime-drama film scheduled to be released on April 24, 2026. This movie features Raghu Kunche as the protagonist, Teena Sravya, and is directed by Chaitanya Moturi. It involves a rowdy who turns into a politician, his assassination, and a series of events leading to a suspense-filled inquiry into corruption and betrayal.

Achappa’s Album (Malyalam)

Achappa’s Album (or Grampa’s Album), a family fantasy film of 2026, will be available in theaters from April 24, 2026. The movie has been directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan and produced by NFDC. It includes a time travel journey of 121 minutes based on the theme of generationally inspired emotions and relations. This movie features actors Mohan Agashe, Priyanka Nair, and Johny Antony.

Mayan (Tamil)

Mayan is a Tamil-Hindi fantasy thriller film scheduled to be theatrically released by April 24, 2026. This movie stars Vinod Mohan and Bindhu Madhavi and focuses on a software engineer who learns that he is the re-birth of Lord Shiva, making him choose between his fate and an impending global disaster.

What are the movies releasing in theatres today i.e. April 24, 2026?

Michael Jackson, Ginny Weds Sunny 2, Gedela Raju Kakinada Taluka, Achappa’s Album, Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, Mayan, The Wardrobe, Mercy, Dev D (Re- Release)

Where to watch your favourite Anil Kapoor’s Latest Release 24?

Jio Hotstar

What’s the star cast of Ginny Weds Sunny 2?

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 cast- Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, and Rohit Chaudhary.

Who is portraying the role on Michael Jackson in his biopic?

Jaafar Jackson

When and Where to watch Ginny Weds Sunny 2 on OTT?

Not Confirmed yet