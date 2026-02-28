Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Score ISL: MBSG 2-1 MSC After 30 Minutes | Robson Fires Brace For Mariners

Mohun Bagan enter the contest as favourites, thanks to their deeper squad, strong attacking options, and familiarity with high-pressure derby encounters. Their approach is likely to revolve around controlling possession, building patiently through midfield, and stretching the opposition with width. Quick interchanges in the final third and overlapping full-backs have been key features of their attacking play this season. At home, the Mariners will aim to impose their rhythm early and force Mohammedan onto the back foot.

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, will treat this fixture as a statement opportunity. As one of Kolkata’s historic clubs, they will be motivated to upset their more fancied rivals. Expect a disciplined defensive structure from them, with compact lines and a focus on breaking quickly through counterattacks. Their strategy could involve absorbing pressure and exploiting spaces left behind when Mohun Bagan push numbers forward. Set-pieces and transitions may be crucial areas where Mohammedan look to create danger.