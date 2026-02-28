LIVE TV
Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Score ISL: MBSG 2-1 MSC After 30 Minutes | Robson Fires Brace For Mariners

🕒 Updated: February 28, 2026 20:18:27 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on MSC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL Live Score and Updates.
Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL Live Score and Updates. Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/Mohammedan SC-X/Facebook

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL Live Score and Updates: The stage is set for a high-voltage Kolkata derby as Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Mohammedan SC in a crucial fixture of the ongoing Indian Super League season on Saturday, Feb 28. With city pride, league points, and momentum all at stake, the clash at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium promises an intense battle filled with emotion and tactical intrigue.

(Refresh blog frequently for real-time updates, scroll down to see live coverage)

Mohun Bagan enter the contest as favourites, thanks to their deeper squad, strong attacking options, and familiarity with high-pressure derby encounters. Their approach is likely to revolve around controlling possession, building patiently through midfield, and stretching the opposition with width. Quick interchanges in the final third and overlapping full-backs have been key features of their attacking play this season. At home, the Mariners will aim to impose their rhythm early and force Mohammedan onto the back foot.

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, will treat this fixture as a statement opportunity. As one of Kolkata’s historic clubs, they will be motivated to upset their more fancied rivals. Expect a disciplined defensive structure from them, with compact lines and a focus on breaking quickly through counterattacks. Their strategy could involve absorbing pressure and exploiting spaces left behind when Mohun Bagan push numbers forward. Set-pieces and transitions may be crucial areas where Mohammedan look to create danger.

Head-to-Head & Venue History

Mohun Bagan are the heavy favorites for the derby. In two ISL matches so far, the Mariners have come out on top every time and has bagged 7 goals without conceding any. 

ISL Meetings: 2 (MBSG Wins- 2).

The Venue Factor: Mohun Bagan Super Giant have never lost a match in the ISL against the Black Panthers at this very venue. 

Last Season: Mohun Bagan hammered their rivals 3-0 and 4-0 respectively. 

Match Details

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST, Monday, Feb 23, 2026

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

Live Updates

  • 20:14 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    MBSG vs MSC Live Updates: MBSG 3-1 MSC After 45+4 Minutes

    4 Minutes have been added on for stoppages! The Mariners have a comfortable lead but are not giving up and won’t sit back with a 2-goal lead. We can expect more goals coming from the ISL champions. Earlier, Robson was taken off due to an injury and crowd fav, Dimi Petratos has come on. 

  • 20:08 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Coverage ISL 2025-26: MBSG 3-1 MSC After 41 Minutes

    Easily could’ve been the fourth goal! Once again MSC defenders players giving acres of space to Jamie Maclaren and the Australian’s low shot just missed the target! Sums up Mohammedan’s poor run in the tournament! 

  • 20:04 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Score and Updates: MBSG 3-1 MSC After 37 Minutes

    GOAAL!! Mohun Bagan score again! It’s a goal-fest here at the Salt Lake! Jamie Maclaren pounces on a loose ball amidst the crowd and taps in for the third goal! Typical poacher’s approach from the Australian! 

  • 19:59 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26: MBSG 2-1 MSC After 32 Minutes

    What a first 30 minutes we have witnessed in the Kolkata Derby! Mariners came from a goal down to lead 2-1 now! Mohammedan have only themselves to blame. If you give enough room to an opposition like Mohun Bagan, you will be punished all day long! 

  • 19:55 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Score and Updates: MBSG 2-1 MSC After 27 Minutes

    GOAAAL!! Mohun Bagan take the lead!! Their relentless counters are too much for the Mohammedan side and Robson gets his name on the scoresheet yet again! Just at the edge of the box, he found space and kept a vicious grounder past the diving Subhajit! 

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Score ISL: MBSG 2-1 MSC After 30 Minutes | Robson Fires Brace For Mariners

