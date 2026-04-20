LIVE | Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Today Match Updates: NEP Eye Bright Start In Front Of Home Fans

Nepal vs UAE Live Score 1st T20I: Catch Nepal vs UAE Live Score, Nepal vs UAE live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Nepal vs UAE League match of the 1st T20I from Kirtipur here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of Nepal vs UAE on OTT platform and mobile app Max HD.

Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Live Score. Photo X

Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I Live Score and Updates: Cricket is back in Kirtipur as Nepal hosts the United Arab Emirates in the first of two T20I matches on Monday. The first game at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium will be a tough battle between two strong associate nations, as both teams try to gain momentum before the 2028 T20 World Cup qualification cycle. Stay tuned for Nepal vs UAE live score, Nepal vs UAE live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Nepal vs UAE encounter here on NewsX.

Nepal Preview

Nepal is feeling good going into the series after a successful ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, which included a great seven-wicket win over Scotland. Even though they didn’t make it past the group stage, the tournament should help a team that is still getting older and more consistent.

Dipendra Singh Airee is expected to lead the team in place of Rohit Paudel. Airee is still one of Nepal’s best players because he can do a lot of things well and stays calm under pressure. Nepal is also hopeful because of his record against the UAE.

There are a lot of match-winners in the batting unit. Kushal Bhurtel’s aggressive style at the top can put bowlers under a lot of pressure right away during the powerplay. Aarif Sheikh, on the other hand, is calm and steady. Kushal Malla gives the middle order more power and can speed things up quickly if Nepal gets off to a good start.

Lokesh Bam and Gulshan Jha are lower down the order and give Nepal depth with the bat. Sandeep Lamichhane, a star leg-spinner, will once again lead their bowling attack. He is still a big threat on pitches that turn. Sher Malla, Nandan Yadav, and Sundeep Jora help Nepal have a diverse attack that can take advantage of home conditions.

With strong home support and a good understanding of Kirtipur’s unique conditions, Nepal will start as slight favourites.

UAE Preview

The UAE comes to the tournament looking to make up for a mixed T20 World Cup 2026. Even though their results aren’t always good, they are still a dangerous team because they have experienced players and a disciplined style of play.

At the top of the order, Captain Muhammad Waseem will be very important. Waseem is one of the most dependable batters in associate cricket. He can anchor and attack, which makes him a key part of the UAE’s hopes.

Alishan Sharafu and Aryansh Sharma are on his team and can both build partnerships and speed things up when needed. Sohaib Khan adds strength to the middle order and could be very important in the last few overs.

When they have the ball, the UAE relies more on skill than speed. Junaid Siddique is in charge of the seam attack, using cutters and slower deliveries. Muhammad Jawadullah and Muhammad Farooq help him out. If the surface starts to grip, spinners Syed Haider and Dhruv Parasar could be very important.

If UAE can deal with Nepal’s spin threat and field well, they have a good chance of causing problems.

Pitch Report

The surface of the Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium usually makes for a fair game at first, with good bounce and carry for seamers. As the game goes on, it tends to slow down and help spin bowlers by giving them more turn and bounce that changes.