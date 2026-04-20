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Home > Business News > Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 20, 2026 16:59:19 IST

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Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

New Delhi [India], April 20: Amid the rapid growth of India’s creator economy, Oriflame presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra has become a major talking point across the country. After receiving an overwhelming response in cities like Shillong, Agartala, Aizawl, Dimapur, and Kohima, this much-awaited Yatra has now reached Guwahati with its dynamic presence. On Sunday, a grand event was organised at Central Mall, Guwahati, where hundreds of people participated enthusiastically. On strong demand from the local audience, the organizers have planned to conduct the Yatra for one more day in Guwahati. Therefore, it has been decided to organize it again on April 21 at Guwahati College, Jyotinagar, Guwahati.

Recognized as one of India’s largest regional influencer campaigns, the Yatra is providing a powerful platform for talented youth, aspiring creators, and women from across the Northeast. With its arrival in Guwahati, this initiative has already started connecting local talent to national-level opportunities.

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Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

At every location, participants get an engaging and interactive experience that blends creativity, commerce, and community participation. In the Guwahati leg, hundreds of students, beauty enthusiasts, and budding influencers have participated, many of whom will get opportunities on the national stage.

A key highlight of the event is the Oriflame Beauty and Wellness Partner Truck, which offers a unique on-ground experience. Attendees get the opportunity to participate in live beauty masterclasses and creator auditions. This interactive setup allows participants to explore and experience Oriflame’s premium range of skincare, cosmetics, and wellness products, while also gaining valuable industry insights.

The Yatra is thoughtfully designed to empower individuals across sectors such as beauty, fashion, food, travel, wellness, and lifestyle. Beyond showcasing talent, it also encourages entrepreneurship and self-reliance among youth and women.

Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

Through Oriflame’s Brand Partner Program, participants can explore opportunities to start their own ventures, earn flexible income, and build independent careers. This initiative is playing a crucial role in promoting financial independence, especially among women in the region.

With its growing popularity, the Northeast Influencer Yatra is not only bringing the vibrant talent of the region to the national stage but also inspiring a new wave of creator-led entrepreneurship.

The Guwahati chapter promises to be one of the most exciting and impactful stops of this journey, setting the stage for future opportunities and collaborations.

About WhosThat360

WhosThat360 is India’s first and fastest-growing influencer content platform, covering news, milestones, and developments across the creator ecosystem. Known for large-scale IPs including the WhosNext Influencer Awards and the National Talent Hunt, it is the go-to destination for everything in India’s creator economy.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

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Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

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Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

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Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women
Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women
Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women
Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

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