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Home > Sports News > GT vs MI, IPL 2026: ‘Injured’ Rohit Sharma To Take Major Step At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Today’s IPL Match

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: ‘Injured’ Rohit Sharma To Take Major Step At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Today’s IPL Match

The Mumbai Indians are yet to receive an update on Rohit Sharma's fitness. After missing the previous game with a hamstring injury, Rohit is back in the nets at Ahmedabad, and that too before his own side. Get the latest injury report and predicted XI for Match 30 here.

Rohit Sharma in frame. (MI)
Rohit Sharma in frame. (MI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 20, 2026 17:12:20 IST

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GT vs MI, IPL 2026: ‘Injured’ Rohit Sharma To Take Major Step At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Today’s IPL Match

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s availability for the upcoming IPL 2026 game against the Gujarat Titans remains a topic of discussion among fans. Notably, Rohit sustained an injury in his hamstring during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which forced him to limp off the stadium. As per a report from the Indian Express, the flamboyant batter will reach the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad much before his own team to assess his fitness.

The report stated that any hamstring injury takes a player a minimum of eight days to recover fully, which means that the chances of him featuring in today’s game remain extremely low.

Rohit also missed MI’s next game against Punjab Kings, which the team lost.

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What happened to Rohit Sharma during the RCB game?

Rohit was at 19 runs during RCB last week when he experienced pain and started to limp, leading him to return to the dugout. Rohit appeared to be alright for most of the match and played in the field for the whole RCB innings.

The 38-year-old began to limp after running a leg bye off the fourth delivery of the fifth over. He carefully picked up one more ball and got some assistance before the beginning of the following over. Nonetheless, Rohit appeared to be in difficulty as he faced the opening delivery and then exited the field after defending the second.

The five-time champions have had a disappointing beginning to the season. Though MI ended a 13-year winless streak in their first game of the season, they have now lost four matches in a row. The run has positioned them at the bottom of the table with two points after five matches.

GT vs MI Injury Report:

Apart from Rohit Sharma’s injury, Mitchell Santner, who was absent from the last match, is now available, while English all-rounder Will Jacks continues to remain sidelined due to non-availability. The English all-rounder is anticipated to arrive shortly, although the precise schedule is still uncertain.

GT vs MI Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Also Read: GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match at Narendra Modi Stadium — Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians?

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GT vs MI, IPL 2026: ‘Injured’ Rohit Sharma To Take Major Step At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Today’s IPL Match

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GT vs MI, IPL 2026: ‘Injured’ Rohit Sharma To Take Major Step At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Today’s IPL Match

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GT vs MI, IPL 2026: ‘Injured’ Rohit Sharma To Take Major Step At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Today’s IPL Match
GT vs MI, IPL 2026: ‘Injured’ Rohit Sharma To Take Major Step At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Today’s IPL Match
GT vs MI, IPL 2026: ‘Injured’ Rohit Sharma To Take Major Step At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Today’s IPL Match
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