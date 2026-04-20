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Home > India News > What Led To The Massive Fire At Rajasthan HPCL Refinery? ₹79,459 Crore Pachpadra Refinery Goes Up In Flames A Day Before PM Modi Was To Inaugurate Mega Project

What Led To The Massive Fire At Rajasthan HPCL Refinery? ₹79,459 Crore Pachpadra Refinery Goes Up In Flames A Day Before PM Modi Was To Inaugurate Mega Project

A massive fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan just ahead of its inauguration by Narendra Modi.

Fire At Rajasthan Refinery Day Before Its Inauguration By PM Modi (IMAGE: X)
Fire At Rajasthan Refinery Day Before Its Inauguration By PM Modi (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 20, 2026 17:09:13 IST

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What Led To The Massive Fire At Rajasthan HPCL Refinery? ₹79,459 Crore Pachpadra Refinery Goes Up In Flames A Day Before PM Modi Was To Inaugurate Mega Project

Pachpadra Refinery Fire: Just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to open a new refinery in Rajasthan, a massive fire tore through the facility, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky. The fire started in the Crude Distillation Unit, that’s what the first reports said. No injuries have been confirmed so far, according to officials.

Pachpadra Refinery Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts

This refinery isn’t just any plant. It’s India’s first greenfield integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex, located at Pachpadra in Balotra, built by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and the Rajasthan government working together.

It’s supposed to help the country rely less on fuel imports and boost local production, which is a big deal for India’s energy plans.

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The project’s been in the works for a while. Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation stone back in September 2013, during Ashok Gehlot’s government. The original budget was Rs 37,230 crore. Then, with a new government, Modi relaunched the whole thing in January 2018 and bumped the estimated cost up to Rs 43,129 crore.

What Happened at India’s First Greenfield Refinery Project in Rajasthan?

The refinery isn’t just about making fuel. It’s also set to churn out a lot of important petrochemical products. These high-quality raw materials will supply new factories popping up in the area. Think everything from polypropylene and polyethylene to benzene, toluene, and butadiene. With these, local industries can get off the ground, building a solid industrial base.

What does this mean in practice? We’ll see the production of things like plastic furniture, pipes for farms, packaging films, car parts, synthetic fabrics, medical tools, and even chemicals that go into paints and detergents.

This kind of integrated growth really boosts how useful the refinery can be. It also puts Rajasthan on the map as a growing center for advanced manufacturing—not just in India, but worldwide.

MUST READ: ‘Would Place His Hand On My Thigh’: Employee Details Sexual Harassment And Inappropriate Touch Amid TCS Nashik Controversy, Accused Family Calls It ‘Office Politics’

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What Led To The Massive Fire At Rajasthan HPCL Refinery? ₹79,459 Crore Pachpadra Refinery Goes Up In Flames A Day Before PM Modi Was To Inaugurate Mega Project

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What Led To The Massive Fire At Rajasthan HPCL Refinery? ₹79,459 Crore Pachpadra Refinery Goes Up In Flames A Day Before PM Modi Was To Inaugurate Mega Project

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What Led To The Massive Fire At Rajasthan HPCL Refinery? ₹79,459 Crore Pachpadra Refinery Goes Up In Flames A Day Before PM Modi Was To Inaugurate Mega Project

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What Led To The Massive Fire At Rajasthan HPCL Refinery? ₹79,459 Crore Pachpadra Refinery Goes Up In Flames A Day Before PM Modi Was To Inaugurate Mega Project
What Led To The Massive Fire At Rajasthan HPCL Refinery? ₹79,459 Crore Pachpadra Refinery Goes Up In Flames A Day Before PM Modi Was To Inaugurate Mega Project
What Led To The Massive Fire At Rajasthan HPCL Refinery? ₹79,459 Crore Pachpadra Refinery Goes Up In Flames A Day Before PM Modi Was To Inaugurate Mega Project
What Led To The Massive Fire At Rajasthan HPCL Refinery? ₹79,459 Crore Pachpadra Refinery Goes Up In Flames A Day Before PM Modi Was To Inaugurate Mega Project

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