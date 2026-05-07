OnePlus Nord CE 6 And CE 6 Lite Lauch Live Update: 60MP Primary Sensor, Military Grade Durability, And Premium Chipset, Check Expected Price

OnePlus Nord CE 6 And CE 6 Lite Lauch Live Update: 60MP Primary Sensor, Military Grade Durability, And Premium Chipset, Check Expected Price

OnePlus Nord CE 6 And CE 6 Lite Lauch Live Update: Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus is all set to introduce two new smartphones in India today, 7th May 2026 at 12MP. The company will be launching OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. The Nord CE Lite series is making comeback after two years in Indian market; the handset will be succeeding the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite which was introduced in 2024. The company has confirmed that the device will be launched in two colour options, Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. The device will be sold through e-commerce platform Amazon and authorised retail partners across the country.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will be launched alongside the standard Nord CE 6. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also adopted a dedicated microsite on the Amazon revealing its key specifications and details regarding the device.

What Can be the Expected price of Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite ?

The company has not officially revealed the price. The prices of both devices will be unveiled during the launch. The Nord CE 6 will definitely be at a higher price point compared to Nord CE 6 Lite

What are the features and Specifications of Nord CE 6 ?

The company has confirmed that the device will feature a 60MP primary sensor on the rear panel with dual-axis OIS while the front panel will feature a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. This is going to be a major upgradation over the previous generation Nord CE 5 which offers a 16MP camera on the front panel.

The company has also confirmed that the device will run on Android based Oxygen OS 16 and in terms of audio output it will have a dual stereo speaker with up to 300 per cent Ultra volume.