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Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: PES Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

🕒 Updated: April 15, 2026 19:19:10 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PES vs QTG Live Score PSL 2026: Catch PES vs QTG Live Score, PES vs QTG live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PES vs QTG on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo X
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo X

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: PES have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will play Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 on Wednesday, April 15, at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match is between a strong team at the top of the table and a Gladiators team that is inconsistent but dangerous and wants to break into the top four. At this point in the tournament, both teams are looking for important points, so the match in Karachi should be close. Stay tuned for PES vs QTG live score, PES vs QTG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PES vs QTG encounter here on NewsX.

Peshawar Zalmi Preview

So far this season, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, has been the best team. They are comfortably in first place on the points table after winning five of their six games, with one game ending in a tie. They are still undefeated in the tournament, showing that they are consistent in both batting and bowling.

They have mostly been successful because their top-order players are disciplined and their bowling attack is balanced, which has kept the other teams from scoring and kept their totals low. Zalmi will try to keep their unbeaten streak going and solidify their place at the top of the table now that they have the momentum on their side.

Quetta Gladiators Preview

So far in PSL 2026, the Quetta Gladiators have had a mixed season. They are in fifth place, just outside the top four. They have won two of their five games and lost three. But they are confident going into this game after beating Rawalpindi by 61 runs.

Even though they have had some great moments, their biggest problem has been being inconsistent. The batting unit has shown promise, but they haven’t been able to keep partnerships going for long. The bowling attack, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to consistently keep the other teams from scoring. Quetta will need to play almost perfectly to beat a strong Zalmi team and get back into the playoff race.

Pitch Report

So far in PSL 2026, the National Stadium in Karachi has hosted eight matches, and the surface has been fair for both batters and bowlers. The average score in the first innings is about 173, which means that this is a ground with a lot of runs.

It’s interesting that the record is even, with both teams winning four times when they batted first and when they chased. This means that the conditions are likely to stay the same during the whole match, and the toss is not likely to be the most important thing. Teams that win the toss may still want to chase, but it’s important to build a strong base and keep wickets for a late-innings surge if they want to win at this venue.

Live Updates

  • 19:16 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates PSL 2026: PES Playing XI

    Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Aaron Hardie, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza
  • 19:15 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates: QTG Playing XI

    Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel(c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay(w), Tom Curran, Jahandad Khan, Ahsan Ali, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
  • 19:14 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

    PES vs QTG PSL 2026 Live Updates and Score: Toss Update

    Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to bowl first! 

  • 18:49 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the PSL 2026 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators all the way from Karachi! 

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: PES Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: PES Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: PES Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: PES Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: PES Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: PES Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

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