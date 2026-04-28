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PSG vs Bayern Munich Highlights UCL Today Match Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY | Goal Fest At Parc Des Princes In Semi-Final 1st Leg

🕒 Updated: April 29, 2026 03:06:55 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as PSG take on BAY in Paris.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates. Photo X
PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates. Photo X

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL AS IT HAPPENED: The clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain was a thrilling spectacle packed with drama and intensity. The first leg of the semifinal lived up to expectations, as both European heavyweights played at a furious tempo and produced an unforgettable contest. The two sides exchanged attacks throughout an end-to-end battle, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg with no clear frontrunner. PSG eventually claimed a remarkable 5-4 victory, a scoreline that matched the highest number of goals ever recorded in a European Cup semifinal, equalling the famous 6-3 result between Rangers FC and Eintracht Frankfurt in 1960. Stay tuned for PSG vs BAY UCL Live, PSG vs BAY live score, PSG vs Bayern Munich live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PSG vs BAY encounter here on NewsX. 

PSG Preview

Paris Saint-Germain has looked strong on their way to the final four. The French champions put on a great show in the quarterfinals, beating Liverpool FC by a score of 4-0 over two legs. Luis Enrique’s team is very strong and very determined to keep the crown after beating one of Europe’s best teams so easily.

PSG is still in charge of Ligue 1 at home, with a big lead over RC Lens at the top of the standings. Their most recent game was a comfortable 3-0 win away against Angers SCO, which added to their already impressive run of form.

PSG will think they can take an advantage into the second leg because they are confident and good at attacking. Their speed in wide areas and ability to think creatively between the lines could be very important against Bayern’s aggressive style of play.

Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich moves on to the semifinals after a thrilling quarterfinal win over Real Madrid CF, with a total score of 6-4. It was a very close match that showed how tough, experienced, and good Bayern is at handling pressure.

The big German team has already won the Bundesliga title and is still playing well on offence. They won their last game in a dramatic way, 4-3, away from home. FSV Mainz 05, showing once more how dangerous they are in the front.

Bayern is a real threat because they are strong, press hard, and finish well. They will still believe they can score, even when they are not at home, and keep the tie very close going into the return leg.

Key Players to Watch

Ousmane Dembélé is the player that everyone is talking about for PSG. He has become one of the team’s most important players. Dembélé’s direct running and creativity could be very important in getting past Bayern’s defence, even though he shares the stage with stars like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué.

Harry Kane is still the biggest threat to Bayern. The striker is having a great season, with 52 goals in all competitions, and he is in the running for the Champions League Golden Boot. In such a close match, his ability to finish and move around in the box could be very important.People expect the game to be open and fun because both teams have a lot of firepower.

Live Updates

  • 02:59 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY At Full-Time!

    That’s it! It’s Full-time! PSG Win 5-4! A slender 1-goal advantage going into the second-leg! But what a match we witnessed! Surely the best match in the ongoing 2025-26 season. 

  • 02:22 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY After 90+4 Minutes

    4 minutes have been added on for stoppages!

  • 02:17 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY After 85 minutes

    5 minutes to go in the game as PSG hold onto their 1-goal lead somehow. 

  • 02:05 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY After 74 Minutes

    Here’s a look at Diaz’s goal! 

  • 02:03 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY After 72 Minutes

    Here’s a look at Upamecano’s goal! 

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PSG vs Bayern Munich Highlights UCL Today Match Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY | Goal Fest At Parc Des Princes In Semi-Final 1st Leg

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PSG vs Bayern Munich Highlights UCL Today Match Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY | Goal Fest At Parc Des Princes In Semi-Final 1st Leg
PSG vs Bayern Munich Highlights UCL Today Match Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY | Goal Fest At Parc Des Princes In Semi-Final 1st Leg
PSG vs Bayern Munich Highlights UCL Today Match Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY | Goal Fest At Parc Des Princes In Semi-Final 1st Leg
PSG vs Bayern Munich Highlights UCL Today Match Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY | Goal Fest At Parc Des Princes In Semi-Final 1st Leg

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