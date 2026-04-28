PSG vs Bayern Munich Highlights UCL Today Match Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY | Goal Fest At Parc Des Princes In Semi-Final 1st Leg

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as PSG take on BAY in Paris.
PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL AS IT HAPPENED: The clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain was a thrilling spectacle packed with drama and intensity. The first leg of the semifinal lived up to expectations, as both European heavyweights played at a furious tempo and produced an unforgettable contest. The two sides exchanged attacks throughout an end-to-end battle, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg with no clear frontrunner. PSG eventually claimed a remarkable 5-4 victory, a scoreline that matched the highest number of goals ever recorded in a European Cup semifinal, equalling the famous 6-3 result between Rangers FC and Eintracht Frankfurt in 1960. Stay tuned for PSG vs BAY UCL Live, PSG vs BAY live score, PSG vs Bayern Munich live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PSG vs BAY encounter here on NewsX.
That’s it! It’s Full-time! PSG Win 5-4! A slender 1-goal advantage going into the second-leg! But what a match we witnessed! Surely the best match in the ongoing 2025-26 season.
4 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
5 minutes to go in the game as PSG hold onto their 1-goal lead somehow.
Here’s a look at Diaz’s goal!
🚨 L I V E
⚽️ Luis Diaz
🅰️ Harry Kane
PSG 5 – 4 Bayern Munich#UCL #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/AEPyOLxf0T
— Champions League Out Of Context (@uclooc) April 28, 2026
Here’s a look at Upamecano’s goal!
🚨 L I V E
⚽️ Dayot Upamecano
🅰️ Joshua Kimmich
PSG 5 – 3 Bayern Munich#UCL #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/1ohn1PQTfd
— Champions League Out Of Context (@uclooc) April 28, 2026