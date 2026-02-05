LIVE TV
RCB vs DC Match Highlights WPL 2026 Final Updates: Smriti Mandhana Stars As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals by 6 Wickets to Win 2nd Women's Premier League Title

🕒 Updated: February 6, 2026 03:51:27 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second Women's Premier League trophy with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, who slipped once again on the biggest stage despite playing their fourth WPL final.

LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates, Full Scorecard And Ball-by-Ball Commentary on NewsX | Image Credit: X
LIVE | RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final Match Updates, Full Scorecard And Ball-by-Ball Commentary on NewsX | Image Credit: X

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Match Highlights: Displaying absolute dominance, a Smrit Mandhana-inspired Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second Women’s Premier League trophy with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, who failed to seize the moment on the biggest stage despite playing in their fourth final on Thursday.

RCB captain Mandhana looked in imperious touch on way to a magnificent 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll smashed 79 in 54 deliveries during a 165-run partnership for the second wicket with her skipper, which paved the way for a memorable title triumph.

This was after skipper Jemimah Rodrigues rose to the occasion with a scintillating half-century and Chinelle Henry blazed away to a 15-ball 35 to lift Delhi Capitals to an imposing 203 for four.

WPL 2026 Final Match Highlights RCB vs DC Updates

Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.

Live Updates

  • 23:06 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    RCB vs DC Live Score WPL 2026 Final: RCB are WPL 2026 champions!

  • 23:02 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win 2nd title!

    RCB Are WPL Champions Again! FOUR! Radha Yadav goes on the back foot and cuts a flat, off-length delivery over extra-cover—but wait! Lizelle Lee accidentally flicks a bail, causing a moment of confusion. The umpires confer, but it’s confirmed— RCB-W are WPL champions for the second time. The RCB-W players rush onto the field, celebrating wildly, oblivious to the bail incident. Eventually, the umpires determine it was Lee’s mistake—but nothing can take away the historic win! Royal Challengers Bangalore 204/4 in 19.5 overs beat Delhi Capitals (203/4) by 6 wickets

  • 22:57 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Bowled!

    OUT! Chinelle Henry Sparks a game-changing moment Smriti Mandhana (87) won’t be there to take her team over the line—bowled! Chinelle Henry’s electrifying reaction says it all. A short-of-length cross-seamer on leg stump, with just one fielder inside the ring, tempted Smriti to shuffle across—but she misses the pull, and the leg-stump is uprooted. Jemi erupts in celebration, arms wide, mouth open, as Delhi finally smells a breakthrough. What a thrilling twist in this game! RCB 194/4 in 19 overs vs DC (203/4) in Vadodara

  • 22:48 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    RCB vs DC Live Score WPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore 177/2 in 17 overs vs Delhi Capitals

    Minnu Mani to Georgia Voll (79) – OUT! Shafali Verma holds her nerve at long-on, taking a sharp catch before angrily flinging the ball into the turf in frustration. Georgia Voll charged down the track to loft a full, tossed-up delivery but mistimed it, giving Shafali the simple catch. Voll’s impressive innings comes to an end, earning her a standing ovation from teammates. Is there still a twist left in this match?

  • 22:39 (IST) 05 Feb 2026

    Live Score WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Joins Elite WPL 1000-Run Club

    Smriti Mandhana has become the fifth player in WPL history to surpass 1,000 runs, joining the ranks of Nat Sciver-Brunt (1,348), Meg Lanning (1,200), Harmanpreet Kaur (1,193), and Shafali Verma (1,124). On the sidelines, Lizelle Lee chats with Nandni Sharma, who remains disappointed over the last-ball fielding lapse. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal wears a glum, resigned expression as the two DC batters continue their masterclass. With the way they are batting, a win seems inevitable—and they might even finish with an over or two to spare.

RCB vs DC Match Highlights WPL 2026 Final Updates: Smriti Mandhana Stars As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals by 6 Wickets to Win 2nd Women's Premier League Title

RCB vs DC Match Highlights WPL 2026 Final Updates: Smriti Mandhana Stars As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals by 6 Wickets to Win 2nd Women's Premier League Title
RCB vs DC Match Highlights WPL 2026 Final Updates: Smriti Mandhana Stars As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals by 6 Wickets to Win 2nd Women's Premier League Title
RCB vs DC Match Highlights WPL 2026 Final Updates: Smriti Mandhana Stars As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals by 6 Wickets to Win 2nd Women's Premier League Title
RCB vs DC Match Highlights WPL 2026 Final Updates: Smriti Mandhana Stars As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals by 6 Wickets to Win 2nd Women's Premier League Title

QUICK LINKS