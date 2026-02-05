RCB vs DC Match Highlights WPL 2026 Final Updates: Smriti Mandhana Stars As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals by 6 Wickets to Win 2nd Women’s Premier League Title

RCB vs DC Live Score Today WPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second Women's Premier League trophy with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, who slipped once again on the biggest stage despite playing their fourth WPL final.

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Match Highlights: Displaying absolute dominance, a Smrit Mandhana-inspired Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second Women’s Premier League trophy with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, who failed to seize the moment on the biggest stage despite playing in their fourth final on Thursday.

RCB captain Mandhana looked in imperious touch on way to a magnificent 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll smashed 79 in 54 deliveries during a 165-run partnership for the second wicket with her skipper, which paved the way for a memorable title triumph.

This was after skipper Jemimah Rodrigues rose to the occasion with a scintillating half-century and Chinelle Henry blazed away to a 15-ball 35 to lift Delhi Capitals to an imposing 203 for four.

WPL 2026 Final Match Highlights RCB vs DC Updates

Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.