LIVE | RCB vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match: Virat Kohli in Focus as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Look to Continue Dominant Run at Chinnaswamy, Face Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: The rivalry between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants has been a heated one despite the short history between the two teams. The defending champions, RCB, have been one of the most successful teams in this season as well. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s LSG has had a troubled start to the season. The pace bowling attack has still missed out on key players, including the likes of Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav. While Mohsin played the first game of the season, he has been sidelined since then. The lack of available fast bowlers has meant that the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise finds itself in 7th position in the IPL 2026 points table. Stay tuned for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SRH vs RR IPL encounter here on NewsX.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started the 2026 season right from where they left off. The defending champions have won three out of their four games in the season. At home, they have won two out of two games. Once again, as the Lucknow-based franchise makes the trip to Bengaluru, it will be RCB who will fancy their chances of winning the clash and making it to the top of the standings. Skipper, Rajat Patidar has scored the most runs for the team. What has been impressive with his batting performance is his strike rate of 214.28. Only Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored more than Patidar’s 195 runs at a better strike rate.

Lucknow Super Giants Preview

Lucknow Super Giants have not started in the manner they would have liked. The Rishabh Pant-led side has two wins in four games. However, he would know that both of those wins were hard-fought, and the one against the Kolkata Knight Riders could have easily ended in a defeat if not for Mukul Choudhary’s heroics. In their last two games against RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Super Giants have emerged victorious. The visitors would want to repeat the same success once again in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Rajat Patidar (C), Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari