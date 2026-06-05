Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Jumps 270 Points, Nifty Opens Above 23,450 Ahead Of RBI MPC Verdict

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates, June 5: GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start Ahead Of RBI MPC Decision

Good morning, readers!

Dalal Street opened in green today ahead of the RBI MPC decision. The Sensex was up 270 points to 74,629.94, and the Nifty is trading at 23,478.95 against the Thursday closing of 23,416.55.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 32 points up at 23,570.50 as of 8:03 AM. Thus far, the futures index has oscillated between 23,439.50 and 23,574.50, indicating the cautious mood in markets going into today’s most watched event, the RBI MPC meeting at 10am. Even though the central bank is expected to keep the repo rate at 5.25%, it will be Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s views on inflation, growth, and the recent rupee pressure that will attract the most attention. A departure from expectations in policy statements or accompanying commentary could lead to a steep volatility in the banking, auto and other rate-sensitive sectors.

According to analysts, the markets are likely to remain stable until the announcement. Technically, to end the week positively, Nifty 50 needs to hold above 23,547. The RBI’s policy decision today will be instrumental in pushing the index across the barrier during a week filled with global and domestic uncertainties and anticipation of this decision.

Stay with us throughout the day for live updates, reactions, and everything you need to know about the RBI decision and the market.