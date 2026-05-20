Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; Asian Markets Under Pressure, IT Stocks In Focus

Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates on May 20

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalal Street is likely to open weak on Wednesday, with GIFT Nifty suggesting a weak start amid weak Asian cues and a cautious global sentiment.

Markets continue to remain stuck in consolidation, with analysts saying the Nifty needs to decisively reclaim the 24,000 mark for stronger momentum, with immediate support seen around 23,250-23,450.

Rupee weakness is still supporting IT stocks, but persistent underperformance in banking stocks is still capping upside enthusiasm. The Nifty Bank index has declined in seven of the last eight sessions.

Crude prices continue to rise, although concerns about geopolitical tensions in Iran have eased somewhat. Brent crude is trading up 0.05% at about $111.3 a barrel, and WTI is trading up 0.13% at $104.3.

All the stock market live updates are to come. Stay tuned.