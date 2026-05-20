Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start; Asian Markets Under Pressure, IT Stocks In Focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalal Street is likely to open weak on Wednesday, with GIFT Nifty suggesting a weak start amid weak Asian cues and a cautious global sentiment.
Markets continue to remain stuck in consolidation, with analysts saying the Nifty needs to decisively reclaim the 24,000 mark for stronger momentum, with immediate support seen around 23,250-23,450.
Rupee weakness is still supporting IT stocks, but persistent underperformance in banking stocks is still capping upside enthusiasm. The Nifty Bank index has declined in seven of the last eight sessions.
Crude prices continue to rise, although concerns about geopolitical tensions in Iran have eased somewhat. Brent crude is trading up 0.05% at about $111.3 a barrel, and WTI is trading up 0.13% at $104.3.
All the stock market live updates are to come. Stay tuned.
Stocks to Watch Today: Dalal Street is likely to remain stock-specific on Tuesday as investors react to a fresh set of quarterly earnings, management commentary and corporate developments across sectors. From oil marketing to pharma, infrastructure, metals and IT, several companies are likely to remain in focus through the session. Some companies delivered strong profit growth and improving margins, while others disappointed with weak earnings, one-off losses and indications of slowing demand. Investors will also seek companies that will announce results later in the day, including Apollo Hospitals, Bosch, Grasim Industries and Whirlpool India.
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Stock Market Outlook Today: Dalal Street closed Tuesday on a cautious note despite a strong start as late-session selling wiped out most of the gains and again stressed strong resistance near the 23,800 zone on the Nifty. Global markets are jittery ahead of the US Federal Reserve minutes due out later tonight amid concerns over rising bond yields, geopolitical tensions with Iran and the ongoing weakness in the rupee. At the same time, sentiment is getting some support from falling crude oil prices, a cooling India VIX and fresh FII buying, especially for IT, pharma and select banking stocks.Read more...