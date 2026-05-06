Highlights | SRH vs PBKS Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Points Table With 33-Run Win

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold
LIVE TV
Live

Highlights | SRH vs PBKS Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Points Table With 33-Run Win

🕒 Updated: May 6, 2026 23:48:28 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Catch live cricket score, live match updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Punjab Kings match of IPL 2026 today match in Hyderabad here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of SRH vs PBKS Live Score on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Image Credit: ANI
SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Image Credit: ANI

SRH vs PBKS AS IT HAPPENED IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat Punjab Kings by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, climbing to the top of the points table. Batting first, SRH piled up an imposing 235/4, powered by aggressive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (55 off 32) and Heinrich Klaasen (69 off 43). The innings got off to a flying start as Abhishek Sharma (35 off 13) and Travis Head (38 off 19) added 54 runs in just 3.3 overs. In reply, PBKS suffered an early collapse and struggled at 23/3 inside the powerplay. Despite a valiant unbeaten 107 off 59 from Cooper Connolly, the lack of support from the rest of the batting lineup meant they fell short, handing SRH a convincing victory. Stay tuned for SRH vs PBKS live score, live score today, live cricket score, IPL live score, IPL 2026 live score, SRH vs PBKS live match updates, IPL 2026 live cricket updates, SRH vs PBKS live streaming, IPL live match streaming, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SRH vs PBKS encounter here on NewsX. 

SRH vs PBKS Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar. 
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.

Live Updates

  • 23:44 (IST) 06 May 2026

    SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win!

    SRH beat PBKS by 33 runs to claim top spot in the points table with 14 points! 

  • 22:34 (IST) 06 May 2026

    13 overs overs gone, Punjab Kings are now at 121/6 after 13 overs of play! PBKS have a huge target to chase as SRH continue to dominate the match. 

  • 20:53 (IST) 06 May 2026

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Built Different- Heinrich Klaasen!

  • 21:45 (IST) 06 May 2026

    SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today: Chase Coming up Shortly From Hyderabad!

    Now comes the big challenge for PBKS. Yes, they have won all five matches while chasing this season, but history is heavily stacked against them tonight. Here’s a stunning stat: whenever SRH have crossed 220 in IPL history, they have NEVER lost the match.

  • 20:44 (IST) 06 May 2026

    IPL 2026 Live Score And Updates: Klassen-Kishan Put Punjab Kings to Sword!

    But that’s where things started falling apart for Punjab Kings in the field. Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen were both handed lifelines as PBKS dropped three catches and even missed a stumping opportunity. The duo made Punjab pay dearly for those mistakes. Both batters smashed superb fifties, with Klaasen staying unbeaten till the very end to power SRH to a daunting total. Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with another impactful cameo and continued his impressive ball-striking form this season. Despite the carnage, Chahal stood out with the ball for Punjab Kings and deserved far better support from his fielders tonight. ...

    Read Full Story
Load More
Highlights | SRH vs PBKS Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Points Table With 33-Run Win

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Highlights | SRH vs PBKS Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Points Table With 33-Run Win

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Highlights | SRH vs PBKS Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Points Table With 33-Run Win
Highlights | SRH vs PBKS Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Points Table With 33-Run Win
Highlights | SRH vs PBKS Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Points Table With 33-Run Win
Highlights | SRH vs PBKS Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Points Table With 33-Run Win

QUICK LINKS