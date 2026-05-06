Highlights | SRH vs PBKS Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Points Table With 33-Run Win

SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Catch live cricket score, live match updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Punjab Kings match of IPL 2026 today match in Hyderabad here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of SRH vs PBKS Live Score on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Image Credit: ANI

SRH vs PBKS AS IT HAPPENED IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat Punjab Kings by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, climbing to the top of the points table. Batting first, SRH piled up an imposing 235/4, powered by aggressive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (55 off 32) and Heinrich Klaasen (69 off 43). The innings got off to a flying start as Abhishek Sharma (35 off 13) and Travis Head (38 off 19) added 54 runs in just 3.3 overs. In reply, PBKS suffered an early collapse and struggled at 23/3 inside the powerplay. Despite a valiant unbeaten 107 off 59 from Cooper Connolly, the lack of support from the rest of the batting lineup meant they fell short, handing SRH a convincing victory. Stay tuned for SRH vs PBKS live score, live score today, live cricket score, IPL live score, IPL 2026 live score, SRH vs PBKS live match updates, IPL 2026 live cricket updates, SRH vs PBKS live streaming, IPL live match streaming, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SRH vs PBKS encounter here on NewsX.

SRH vs PBKS Squads